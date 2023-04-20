Team boss Jim Glickenhaus has revealed that the chances of the Mercedes driver, winner of the DTM in 2021, racing one of the two 007 LMHs entered in the fourth round of the FIA ​​WEC scheduled for the weekend of June 10-11 are slimming down .

“I don’t think it will happen, even if there are still some discussions – he told Motorsport.com – It’s a shame, but sometimes that’s how things go in motorsport.”

Gotz looked set to race the #708 alongside Romain Dumas and Olivier Pla at Le Mans and, in preparation, at Spa next week, having spent time with the team during last month’s Sebring Prologue.

Glickenhaus hinted that the deal was related to the involvement of Gotz’s longtime sponsor, BWT.

The Franck Mailleux team rider, the only one so far present on the #709 entered by Glickenhaus at Le Mans, will race at Spa on April 29 together with Dumas and Pla in place of Ryan Briscoe.

Luca Ciancetti, technical director of Podium Advanced Technologies, which builds and runs the Glickenhaus 007s, explained: “It was important to give Franck some time to sit behind the wheel before Le Mans, so we decided to rotate our pilots”.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The plan calls for Briscoe to return to the cockpit of the #708 alongside teammates Dumas and Pla for Le Mans.

Glickenhaus also explained the ongoing negotiations: “We are talking to drivers who can bring sponsors, but we will certainly have two cars at the 24 Hours”.

He also reiterated that Glickenhaus’ future in the WEC, beyond this year, depends on the team’s ability to attract sponsors.

The benefits of racing in the series for the marque were questioned by its owner, who did not commit to continuing in the WEC this year until December, also explaining that competing at the Nurburgring 24 Hours with the SCG 004C GT and in off-road events like the Baja 1000 with its ‘Boot’ has more value for the brand.