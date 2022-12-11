Earlier this year, Roger Penske revealed he had talks with the WEC about organizing a race at the American track, which previously hosted Formula 1 events from 2000 to 2007, saying the project had priorities for him.

The talks had taken place before his team joined Porsche for its LMDh program in both the WEC and the IMSA SportsCar Championship starting in 2023.

The USA is already represented on the WEC calendar, with Sebring International Raceway hosting the opening race each year as part of a joint weekend with the hugely successful IMSA event.

WEC boss Frédéric Lequien has already said he is willing to consider expanding the series’ presence in the United States, but ruled out adding a second race in the short term.

Asked for an opinion on the WEC calendar, Toyota technical director Pascal Vasselon said it was important for the championship to have a mix of events across different continents instead of focusing on one in particular.

“When you have 24 races like F1, you can have several appointments in the United States – said Vasselon, referring to the fact that in recent years F1 has added Miami and Las Vegas to the Austin round – In our case we have to be a bit ‘ more attentive to the distribution between the continents”.

“When you already have a race in the United States, maybe it’s better to go elsewhere, besides the fact that you have to think about it. We have a list of possible options. We could also go back to Silverstone, there are many tracks.”

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Paul Foster

The WEC had to reduce the calendar from eight events to just six in both 2021 and 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic, and has since taken a phased approach to roll back.

Next year it will add a new appointment in Portimao, Portugal, with an eighth stage scheduled for 2024 in a location still to be defined.

Vasselon admits it is important for the WEC to have a longer calendar, believing six races a year is simply too few from a teams point of view.

“We are happy to have a little more racing in 2023, because at the moment we race every two months and there’s really too much time between races and it’s easy to lose concentration,” he said.

“We should get to eight races. Six aren’t really enough to understand how the season is going. It’s easy to lose your bearings.”

Peugeot wants an appointment in South America

The WEC has had a regular presence in North America since the championship’s inception in 2012 through the US event, and also had a second round in Mexico in 2016 and 2017, but South America has been absent from the WEC calendar since last Brazilian round of the series in 2014.

Peugeot hopes that the WEC can organize a race in South America in the coming years, allowing the marque to capitalize on its strong market presence in that region.

The French manufacturer also wants the series to expand its television coverage in Europe before the start of what has been dubbed a new golden era of endurance racing.

“We would like to go to South America because it has people who are passionate about motorsport – said the boss of Peugeot Motorsport, Jean-Marc Finot – It is interesting for the Peugeot brand to have visibility in South America, in Brazil, Argentina or Chile. If there was a opportunity, we would support it.”

“Portugal is very interesting and a big market for us. It’s no problem to go there. We would also like to have a stop in Spain as well and better TV broadcasting of the WEC in Europe.”

“There is Eurosport, but there is no free channel in Italy, Portugal, Spain, UK and we would like these countries to be able to enjoy the WEC and our fighting cars.”