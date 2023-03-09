Of CARLO PLATELLA

At Sebring the WEC is back to warming up the engines. Following the closure of GTE-Pro at the end of 2022, LMGTE-Am is the only remaining GT class, with Corvette joining the other three manufacturers already participating. The arrival of the C8.R pushes the FIA ​​and ACO to review the overall balance of the BoP, which for 2023 should however be characterized by stability. In fact, the changes compared to the 8 Hours of Bahrain, the final stage of 2022, are minimal and mainly concern Ferraris and Aston Martins.

How the BoP changes

The minimum weight of the cars remains the same as in November in Bahrain. Aston Martin is confirmed to be the lightest car, with 1245 kg against the 1263 kg of Ferrari and the 1269 kg of Porsche. The newcomer Corvette instead is positioned at 1265 kg. For the Sebring race it will not be in force yet the Success Ballastthe mechanism that from the following stages will attribute extra ballast to the best positioned crews in the championship and with the best results in the two previous races.

As for the turbo, Aston Martin makes up for the featherweight with a lower maximum pressure, standing at a relative 1.42 bar against Ferrari’s 1.70 bar. On the other hand, regarding cars with naturally aspirated engines, Porsche will be able to mount restrictors with a maximum diameter of 30.6 mm. Corvette for its part, which mounts a generous 5.5-liter engine against the 4.2-liter Porsche, will be able to go up to 41.3 mm in diameter for the restrictors.

The minimum lambda indicates the composition of the air-fuel mixture in the engine, with the quantity of petrol injected decreasing as the lambda increases. Just like last season, Ferrari is the car forced to use the leanest mixtureswith a minimum lambda of 1.15 against 0.94 for example of Aston Martin, which however, as we have seen, will be able to exploit the turbo in a less thrust way.

Finally, as regards the fuel that can be loaded on each stint, the two cars with the most efficient turbo engines are also the ones that will have to submit to the most economical fuel consumption. In detail, for Ferrari the tank capacity increases by one litre compared to the last race in Bahrain, while for Aston Martin it drops by two litres. For the remaining two cars, Porsche is the car that will be able to take on the most petrol, a good 101 liters per stint, against the 95 liters of the Corvette which, however, can count on the larger engine capacity and 4 kilos less weight.