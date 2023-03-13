The Toyotas closed the Prologue of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship by dominating Sunday with two one-two finishes.

At Sebring, the day had begun under the banner of the GR010 Hybrids right from the early morning practice and this afternoon too things have not changed, except for the reversed positions among the crews of the Japanese cars.

During the post-lunch session, which lasted 180′ with three interruptions, the Toyota #8 was the fastest in 1’48″216, almost equaling the record set by the sister car #7 on Saturday morning, which finished second by 0 “117.

In third place at 0″674 we find the Cadillac #2 of Chip Ganassi Racing, fourth is instead the only surviving Ferrari, i.e. the 499P #50, with a gap of 1″ from the top.

This is because, as we already mentioned in the morning report, the #51 driven by Calado/Pier Guidi/Giovinazzi is currently undergoing restoration after the Englishman ended up against the barriers in turn 1 on the first lap of the morning session due to tires cold.

Fifth and sixth position for the #5 and #6 Porsches of Team Penske, immediately intent on carrying out a long-run job, then imitated by most of the group. For the 963 LMDh the gap is around a second and a half.

In the Peugeot house, the 9X8 #94 takes the seventh time with a 1″9 margin from the leaders, the #93 is behind its sister after completing only three laps, having spent most of the time in the pits to solve a technical problem.

Noie also accused the Vanwall Vandervell 680 #4 of ByKolles Racing, stopped for a long time and then entered to complete 20 laps, the best at 3″5 from the record, and the Glickenhaus 007 LMH #708, tenth at 4″3 with only 18 passes to the assets.

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Delétraz Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In Class LMP2 the tussle between the Oreca 07-Gibson was won this time by the #41 of Team WRT in 1’50″827, trimming by half a second on the #48 of Jota and the #22 of United Autosports.

The #36 Alpine climbs fourth, pulling behind it the #10 of Vector Sport and the #31 of Team WRT, while seventh at 1″ is the #9 of Prema Racing, which does better than its sister #63 by a matter of cents.

The #23 of United Autosports and the #28 of Jota complete the Top10 in the category, which stopped on the track causing the last red flag in the final stages. At the bottom, the #34 of Inter Europol Competition and the #35 Alpine finish with slightly heavier delays.

#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Michael Wainwright, Riccardo Pera, Benjamin Barker Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

In LMGTE AM the Porsche domination is continued by GR Racing: the 911 #86 of Barker/Pera/Wainwright laps in 1’59″253, ahead of the Ferrari #83 of Richard Mille AF Corse which misses the record by 0″010. managing however to slip between Weissach’s cars.

Behind the 488 there are in fact the Porsche #56 of Project 1-AO (also out causing a red flag), Iron Lynx (#60) and Iron Dames (#85) to complete the Top5 with 0″3 gap from the peak.

Sixth time for the AF Corse Ferrari #54, followed by the #33 Corvette and the #88 Proton Competition Porsche, with the #57 Kessel Racing 488s and the #21 AF Corse closing the Top10 in the space of 0″7. The latter Prancing Horse car ended up prematurely and also in this case the tests were briefly suspended.

Finally, over a second behind, there are the Porsche #77 of Dempsey Proton Racing and the usual three Aston Martins of the teams ORT by TF Sport (#25), NorthWest AMR (#98) and D’Station Racing/TF (#777) .

Now the teams and drivers just have to sit down to analyze the data and rest for a couple of days, as work on the Sebring 1000 Miles which opens the 2023 season restarts on Wednesday with two Free Practice sessions, before Thursday’s Qualifying and the start of the race scheduled for Friday 17 March when it will be 18.00 in Italy.

FIA WEC – Sebring Prologue: Classification Session 4