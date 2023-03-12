The two Toyotas scored one-two in the third Prologue session at Sebring, where this morning the protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship returned to action under the beautiful Florida sun for the second day of collective testing in preparation for the 2023 season, which as we know will start next week with the 1000 Miglia on Friday.

The GR010 Hybrids, already fast yesterday morning, did a lot of lapping in the 3h30′ available and the #7 finished first in the Hypercar Class in 1’48″473, just 8 thousandths ahead of the sister car #8 of the reigning Champions.

Although it completed several laps less than the Japanese, the #5 Porsche of Team Penske still achieved a good third place at 0″6 from the leader, closely followed by the Cadillac #2 of Chip Ganassi Racing which finished in front yesterday in the session afternoon.

The Top5 includes the second Porsche 963, the #6, which is 0″812 from the leaders, the same gap as the #94 Peugeot 9X8, sixth with the #93 behind.

The session didn’t smile at the Ferraris: the best of the 499Ps was the #50 in eighth position, 1″4 behind the Toyotas, while the #51 went worse, as soon as it came out of the pits with James Calado on board it broke down on the typical bumps which presents the layout, leading up to the wall in turn 1.

The English driver, probably betrayed by the cold tires – tyrewarmers are in fact prohibited this year, and here are the problems that can arise – came out unscathed from the bang, which cannot be said of the prototype from Maranello, back in the pits of AF Corse with the whole side in bad shape and the front right suspension damaged, losing the entire session and also the one that will take place in the afternoon.

The classification of the category is therefore completed by the Vanwall Vandervell 680 #4 of ByKolles, which finishes ninth at 1″5, and by the Glickenhaus 007 LMH #708, tenth at 2″7.

In Class LMP2 the duel between the Oreca 07-Gibson of United Autosports and Prema Racing starts again. The Anglo-American team keeps the lead in 1’50″577 with the usual #22, which precedes the #9 of the Italian team by a couple of tenths.

The Jotas finally show up, in third and fourth position with the #48 and #28, beating the #31 of Team WRT in a Top5 enclosed in 0″5.

Sixth time for the Alpine #36 with 0″7 of delay, which finds itself in the wake of the United #23 and the #41 of Team WRT, while the #34 of #34 of Inter Europol Competition and the #9 of Prema Racing conclude in the Top10 (in the space of 1″036), out of which the #10 of Vector Sport in Isotta Fraschini-like livery and the Alpine #35 remain by a handful of tenths.

#56 Project 1 – AO Porsche 911 RSR – 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

In LMGTE AM practically all the Porsches dominate: the 911 #56 of Project 1-AO tops in 1’59″170, keeping behind the excellent #60 of Iron Lynx and #85 of the very fast Iron Dames by 0″1.

Immediately behind for a few cents here is also the #77 of Dempsey Proton Racing and #88 of Proton Competition in the Top5, followed by the Ferrari #57 of Kessel Racing (then against the wall with Takeshi Kimura causing a Full Course Yellow) and #54 of AF Races that are the best of the 488, however just 0″162 and 0″222 behind the record.

Eighth we find the Porsche #86 of GR Racing, completing the top ten the Ferrari of Richard Mille Racing #83 and the Corvette #33, with behind the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse and the Aston Martin trio of the ORT by TF Sport teams ( #25), D’Station Racing/TF (#777) and NorthWest AMR (#98), all just over a second away from the first place in a classification that remains rather short.

Sunday includes a second 180′ afternoon session which will start when it will be 20.30 in Italy.

FIA WEC – Sebring Prologue: Classification Session 3