The new era of the WEC opens as the previous one ended. Toyota dominates the Florida marathon from start to finish, with the GR010s running for eight uninterrupted hours without any problems. However, the pursuers also express the same consistency, if anything showing an inevitable lack of pace in the opening race. The race provided an entertaining fight for the last step of the podium between the Ferrari 499P and the Cadillac-Dallara, which ended in favor of the former.

Ferrari 499P on the podium at its debut

Ferrari maintains the lead at the start after the pole position conquered by Antonio Fuoco on Thursday. However, the Prancing Horse decided to return to the pits early to take advantage of the entry of the Safety Car, effectively handing over the lead of the race to the Toyotas, who kept it until the checkered flag. The race sees crews #7 and #8 switch positions and travel at close range, until in the final the trio Conway-Kobayashi-Lopez on the GR010 #7 does not take off, taking the victory ahead of Hartley-Buemi-Hirakawa. Ferrari conquers an extraordinary podium on his debut with Fire-Molina-Nielsen, with the 499P delayed by two laps due to penalties and lack of pace. La Rossa defended the third place in the final from the ascent of the Cadillac Dallara of Bamber-Lynn-Westrbook, particularly docile on the rubbers.

The #5 and #6 Porsches finished in fifth and sixth respectively, ahead of the #51 Ferrari driven by Pier Guidi-Giovinazzi-Calado, with a delay of more than ten laps due to the time spent in the pits after the accident with a lapped GTE . The first seven Hypercars finished the Mille Miglia without reliability problems, despite the fact that five of these were making their debut in the World Championship.

Surprisingly he reaches the finish line vanwall, constantly on track for the whole race except for the repairs necessary for the failure of the rear suspension. Disaster instead at home Peugeot, with the 9X8 and 10th afflicted with numerous gearbox and hybrid system problems. Unfortunately he retires Glickenhaus for an electronic problem.

Jota wins at the last breath, Corvette monologue

Many twists and turns in the LMP2 class. In the initial stages of the race, the United Autosport # 23 that had conquered the pole position retired due to a technical problem. The race continues and Jota # 28 seems to be heading towards victory, but she is forced to make an emergency refueling with 10 minutes to go. Bortolotti-Kvyat-Pin’s Prema #63 took advantage of this, but in turn returned to the pits three minutes later. The Jota of Stevens-Bekmann-Ye thus celebrates the success in Sebring, in front of the United Autosport #22.

Among the GTEs, the first stages of the race are dedicated to the duel between the Porsche of Iron Dames and the Corvette C8.R. However, the 911 ends up wide over the curb, completely damaging the diffuser and returning to the pits to repair it. From that moment Corvette was not disturbed anymore and Catsburg-Keating-Varrone won with one lap ahead of the rest of the group. The podium is completed by the Porsche #77 of Dempsey Proton Racing and the Ferrari #57 of Kessel Racing.