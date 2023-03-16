Toyota scores a peremptory double at the end of Free Practice 2 of the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the opening race of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

With the risk of rain averted, action is back under a few rays of sunshine in Florida and the GR010 Hybrids immediately place their paws to reiterate and underline what appears to be an unceremonious supremacy in the Hypercar Class.

Kamui Kobayashi significantly lowered the limit breaking down the 1’47” barrier reaching 1″46″954 after a few laps at the wheel of the Japanese car #7, followed by its sister car #8 at 0″318.

After the excellent virtual podium of Free Practice 1, Ferrari remains the best of the other Hypercars thanks to the time obtained in the very last laps by Antonio Fuoco with the 499P #50, but 1″167 behind the Toyotas, while the #51 of Pier Guidi/ Calado/Giovinazzi is fifth at 1″6.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Among the AF Corse Reds is the Cadillac #2 of Chip Ganassi Racing, protagonist at the start of the session of a contact with the Porsche #88 of Proton Competition at turn 7. In that situation, Richard Westbrook managed to continue with the V-Series.R without particular problems, while Ryan Hardwick had the worst with the 911, loaded battered on the tow truck after the exposure of the red flag.

In sixth position we find the Glickenhaus #708, albeit detached by a couple of seconds from the record.

Different work at Porsche, given that the 963s of Team Penske don’t go beyond seventh (#5) and tenth (#6) place with a large gap from the fastest. Between them are the two Peugeot 9X8s, with the #94 still ahead of the #93.

Always last was the Vanwall Vandervell 680 #4 of ByKolles Racing, even at 4″5.

#28 Jota Oreca 07 – Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The duels in LMP2 Class remain tight, where this time it’s Jota’s Oreca #28 that stops the clock at 1’50″326 with 0″3 on United Autosports’ 07-Gibson #22 and #23.

Fourth is the other Jota (#48) with half a second behind, which is more or less what the #10 of Vector Sport and the #41 of Team WRT also take right behind.

The two Alpines, on the other hand, take home the seventh and eighth fastest time with 1″ to catch up on the leaders, while the two Premas go down as the #9 is ninth and the #63 is eleventh, divided by the #34 of Inter Europol Competition. He closes the I list the Oreca #31 of Team WRT.

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker, Daniel Serra Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Classification also rather short in LMGTE AM: this time the Ferrari #57 of Kessel Racing takes the lead with a good 1’58″845, by a couple of tenths ahead of the Corvette #33 and the improved Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing, third at +0″3.

Behind the Vantage of the Japanese team, crew #60 of Iron Lynx is the fastest of the Porsches, keeping behind the Ferrari #54 of AF Corse and the 911 #86 of GR Racing.

The Ferrari #21 of AF Corse with the seventh fastest time is over half a second from the record, while the Porsche #77 of Dempsey-Proton Racing, the Aston Martin #98 of NorthWest AMR and the Ferrari #83 of Richard Mille AF Corse, the latter at 1″1.

Different job for the Iron Dames, who this time don’t go beyond 13th place with the #85 Porsche. In front of the girls we find the Aston Martin #25 of Ort by TF and the Porsche #56 of Project 1-AO, last after the accident at the start the Porsche #88 of Proton.

Thursday’s program includes the 60′ of Free Practice 3 when it will be 4.55 pm in Italy, while Qualifying – divided into three phases starting from LMGTE AM and continuing with LMP2 and Hypercar – will start at 11.30 pm.

FIA WEC – 1000 Miles of Sebring: Free Practice 2