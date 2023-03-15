Here we are! The 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season has officially begun with Free Practice 1 of the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the first event which will take place on Friday 17 March.

After the two days of collective testing of the Prologue, the teams and drivers have now set to work to prepare properly for the opening appointment of the year and in the first 60′ of activity on the Florida circuit, covered by clouds and with rather cool temperatures around 17°C, the Ferrari immediately popped up, mocked only in the final by the Toyota.

The chassis of the 499P #51 was changed for safety following James Calado’s accident on Sunday’s practice day, the Red car managed by AF Corse immediately hoisted itself into the lead with the Englishman at the wheel, eager to make up for the unfortunate episode.

In the closing stages, however, Ryo Hirakawa managed to lead the Toyota GR010 Hybrid #8 in 1’47″649 (lowering the time limit of the Japanese in the Prologue), beating the Ferrari #51 by 0″286 behind which the twin #50 with Miguel Molina is hoisted, to grab the third place in extremis at +0″390.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The #2 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing also had a good start, finishing fourth almost half a second off the lead, while the second Toyota (#7) completes the Top5 followed by the #6 and #5 Porsches of Team Penske, both above the second late.

The two Peugeots are more detached, with the 9X8 #94 eighth at 1″6 and the #93 ninth at 1″7, while Glickenhaus and Vanwall are always the rear lights at over 3″.

In the LMP2 class, there is always a tight tussle between the Oreca 07-Gibson in a ranking that includes the first 10 in a full 1″. The #63 of Prema Racing has the upper hand in 1’50″074, by a couple of tenths more speed of the #31 of the WRT Team and of the Italian little sister #9, with the fourth Jota #28 pulling behind the #41 of the WRT Team.

Sixth and seventh place for the #23 and #22 of United Autosports, respectively at +0″3 and +0″6, followed by the two Alpines and the #34 of Inter Europol Competition to complete the Top10, out of which the Jota #48 and the #10 of Vector Sport remain.

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Even in LMGTE AM everything is very open, at least according to the initial chronos. The reference one was printed by the Iron Dames – Michelle Gatting in particular – on the #85 Porsche in 1’59″028, but behind them they are all very close.

The Ferrari #54 of AF Corse is only 0″025 behind the girls, at 0″073 in third place we have the Corvette #33 and at 0″095 there is the Ferrari #57 of Kessel Racing.

In Top5 we also find the Porsche #88 of Proton Competition just a tenth away from the top and the 911s of Dempsey Proton Racing (#77), GR Racing (#86) and Iron Lynx (#60) are immediately behind him, with the AF Corse Ferraris (#21 and #83) closing the top 10 in the space of 0″472 overall.

D’Station Racing/TF’s Aston Martin #777 is eleventh by half a second and is the best of the Vantages, as the #25 Ort by TF and the #98 NorthWest AMR take 13th and 14th respectively . Ahead of the latter two is the Project 1-AO Porsche #56.

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

As for the latest news, the race direction – after consulting with the drivers – has chosen to modify the entrance to the pit lane, returning to the configuration of the previous edition.

The new line had been placed before the double curve 15-16 and had proved to be quite dangerous for those arriving as they had to set the variant to get onto the straight. Some smarter and more experienced drivers narrowly avoided collisions, while the straw that broke the camel’s back was the accident between Thomas Flohr’s Ferrari and David Heinemeier-Hansson’s Oreca, for which we will now enter the pit -lane after turn 15.

The second Free Practice session will start at 21.35 in Italy, lasting 60′ as always.

FIA WEC – 1000 Miles of Sebring: Free Practice 1