Qualifying for the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo was balanced, with ten Hypercars within a second, including seven in less than half a second. For the first time since the start ofThe two Toyotas are the ones to prevailwith the #7 ahead of the #8, monopolizing the front row. Chasing are the two Ferraris, who are once again in the top ten. In LMGT3, the #85 Lamborghini of the Iron Dames beats the #92 Porsche.

Hypercar

The first qualifying heat sees a luxury exclusion. Robert Shwartzman does not go beyond 15th place with AF Corse’s Ferrari #83one of the main protagonists of the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans. The two Alpines are excluded, but above all the two Peugeots, still far from the top in sixteenth and seventeenth position. The Porsche Penske #6 is saved by a hair, with tenth place earning the last useful access to the Hyperpole together with the two Toyotas, the two official Ferraris, the Cadillac, the BMW #20, the other Porsche Penske and the two Porsche Jotas.

The standings of the first qualifying round of the Hypercar class

In Hyperpole the gaps become even tighter, with five cars separated by less than three tenths. Kamui Kobayashi makes all his experience countputting the #7 Toyota on pole for the first time since the beginning of the year, ahead of the #8 of Sebastien Buemi. Alex Lynn and the Cadillac grabbed fourth place, placing themselves between the two Porsche Penske. The #5 was third with Matt Campbell, while Kevin Estre did not go beyond fifth place with the #6. Immediately behind was the Le Mans-winning #50 Ferrari, with the usual Antonio Fuoco at the wheel, while the #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi was ninth behind the two Jotas. Closing out the top ten was the #20 BMW of Robin Frijns.

The Hypercar class Hyperpole standings

LMGT3

In the GT class, the two Ferraris, the two Porsches, the two McLarens, the BMW #31, the Corvette #81, the Aston Martin #27 and the Iron Dames with the Lamborghini #85 earned access to the Hyperpole. Right on cue, Thomas Flohr spun in the Ferrari #54, causing the red flag to be shown and automatically being assigned the tenth place on the starting grid.

The LMGT3 class qualifying standings for the WEC 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

When the green flag comes back there are only 8 minutes left on the clock, making it difficult to get the tyres up to temperature quickly. The most skilled is Sarah Bovy, who brings The Iron Dames’ Lamborghini #85 takes pole position with almost 4 tenths of an advantage over Malykhin, second with the #92 Porsche of Mantey Purerxcing. The second row is all McLaren, with Joshua Cagyll on the #95 preceding the #59 of James Cottingham. Only seventh is the other AF Corse Ferrari, the #55 driven by Francois Heriau. The appointment with the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo is for 16:30 on Sunday Italian time.