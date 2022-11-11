The Toyota cars put their noses ahead at the end of Free Practice 3 valid for the 8h of Bahrain, the last act of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship 2022.

On an absolute level and in the Hypercar Class, the GR010 Hybrid dictated the pace, after the Peugeots had soared on Thursday.

In the last 60 ‘of practice before the Qualifying to be held on the evening of Sakhir, the # 7 of the reigning champions Conway / Kobayashi / López closes the lead in 1’48 “384 ahead of the twin # 8 of Buemi / Hartley / Hirakawa for 0 “364.

This time the Peugeots accuse over the second of a gap from their Japanese rivals, finishing in third and fourth place respectively with the 9X8 LMH # 94 entrusted to Duval / Menezes / Müller ahead of the # 93 of the Di Resta / Jensen / Vergne trio.

Fifth almost 2 “from the top is the Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 # 36 driven by Negrão / Lapierre / Vaxivière.

# 93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In Class LMP2, after the domination of the first two sessions, the AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson # 83 driven by Perrodo / Nielsen / Rovera has to be satisfied with the third place in the lot, but still standing out in the PRO / AM subcategory.

In front of the car of the Italian team there are the # 31 of WRT (Frijns / Gelael / Rast) – the fastest in 1’51 “792 – and the # 22 of United Autosports USA (Albuquerque / Hanson / Owen), while the Oreca # 38 by Jota (Da Costa / Stevens / Gonzalez), # 10 by Vector Sport (Bourdais / Cullen / Van Der Zande) complete the Top5 with very small gaps in the 0 “2.

A hair further away from the aforementioned 07 we find the # 9 of Prema (Kubica / Colombo / Delétraz), with behind the # 44 of ARC Bratislava (Konôpka / Beche / Bradley) which marks the second time in PRO / AM.

The Top10 in the category also includes # 28 by Jota (Rasmussen / Jones / Aberdein), # 41 by RealTeam by WRT (Nato / Andrade / Habsburg) and # 35 by Ultimate (J.Lahaye / M.Lahaye / Heriau) which is third PRO / AM.

The ranking is completed by the # 23 of the United Autosports USA (Lynn / Jarvis / Pierson), which stopped for a few moments in the pits for interventions by the mechanics, the # 1 of the Richard Mille Racing Team (Milesi / Chatin / Wadoux), the # 45 of Algarve Pro Racing which with Thomas / Allen / Binder is fourth PRO / AM, and finally the # 34 of Inter Europol Competition (Gutiérrez / Smiechowski / Brundle).

# 52 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Ferrari

All unchanged as values ​​in the LMGTE PRO Class, where the pace is always dictated by Porsche. This time it is the 911 RSR-19 # 91 prepared by Manthey for Lietz / Bruni to sign the 1’57 “089 that keeps it ahead of the Ferraris.

The 488 of AF Corse # 51 of the reigning champions Pier Guidi / Calado concludes second, also incurred damage to the rear left rim after a contact with Fred Poordad’s Porsche AM 10 ‘from the end, with a delay of a couple of tenths, while over half a second Molina / Fuoco hit him with the # 52.

Further away the Porsche # 92 of Estre / Christensen, followed by the rear Chevrolet Corvette, given that the C8.R # 64 prepared by Pratt & Miller for Milner / Tandy remains fifth with a gap of almost 3 “.

The Porsche symphony is always topical also in LMGTE AM: the # 46 of Team Project 1 confirms the fastest of the group with Cairoli / Pedersen / Leutwiler lapping in 2’00 “079, chased by the Ferrari # 54 of AF Corse ( Cassidy / Flohr / Castellacci).

Behind the 488 we find the Porsches of Dempsey-Proton Racing in the hands of Priaulx / Ried / Tincknell (# 77) and # 56 of Team Project 1-Inception Racing (Barnicoat / Hyett / Jeannette), with the Aston Martin # 33 of TF Sport (Keating / Sørensen / Chaves) in Top5 and this time better than the Vantage.

The Iron Dames Frey / Gatting / Bovy improved after a difficult Thursday, placing the Ferrari # 85 sixth almost 1 “from the top, putting behind the Porsche # 86 of GR Racing (Pera / Barker / Wainwright) and the Ferrari # 21 of AF Corse (Mann / Vilander / Ulrich).

Top10 completed by the Aston Martin # 777 of D’Station Racing / TF Sport (Fujii / Hoshino / Fagg) and the Ferrari # 71 of Spirit Of Race (Dezoteux / Ragues / Aubry), keeping behind the Porsche # 88 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Lindsey / Poordad / Heylen), the Ferrari # 60 of Iron Lynx (Schiavoni / Cressoni / Fisichella) and the Aston Martin # 98 of NorthWest AMR (Dalla Lana / Pittard / Thiim).

Qualifying will take place at 2:50 pm, as always divided into two groups with the first 10 ‘reserved for the LMGTE PRO and AM, to then conclude with the LMP2 and Hypercar.

FIA WEC – Bahrain 8h: Free Practice 3