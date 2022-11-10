Evening falls in Sakhir, where the protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship have also completed the 90 ‘of Free Practice 2, which always see Peugeot and Porsche in the lead.

After signing the double in the morning session, the 9X8 LMH # 93 of the trio also in the evening one Of Resta/ Jensen / Vergne is the fastest overall and in the Hypercar Class.

The French prototype gets the 1’49 “613 which allows him to precede the duelists for the world title by a whisker.

In second place, just 0 “045 behind, is Buemi’s Toyota GR010 Hybrid # 8 /Hartley/ Hirakawa, which is closely followed by the Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 # 36 driven by Negrão / Lapierre /Vaxivière; remember that the two crews are on equal points in the drivers’ standings and Saturday will be sparks for the World Championship.

Fourth place instead for Toyota # 7 of the reigning champions Conway/ Kobayashi / López who show a gap of 0 “160, while the second Peugeot branded in # 94 and entrusted to Duval /Menezes/ Müller is 2 “5 behind her twin.

# 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid LMP1: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Toyota Racing See also Qatar World Cup 2022: the 'protest shirt' for those who died in the stadiums

AF Corse’s Oreca 07-Gibson # 83 is confirmed in the absolute Top5 with Perrodo / Nielsen /Rovera to place the 1’51 “787 which is the reference time trial for the LMP2 and keeps the trio of the Piacenza team at the command of the PRO / AM subcategory.

Good climb to second place in the group for the # 22 of United Autosports USA (Albuquerque/ Hanson / Owen) with a margin of a couple of tenths from the top and having in the wake the # 31 of WRT (Frijns/ Gelael / Rast) and the # 23 of United Autosports USA (Lynn/ Jarvis / Pierson).

The # 34 of the Inter Europol Competition (Gutiérrez / Smiechowski /Brundle), which beats Jota’s # 28 (Rasmussen/ Jones / Aberdein) and # 1 of the Richard Mille Racing Team (Milesi/ Chatin / Wadoux).

The first ten with gaps contained in the second are completed by # 9 of Prema (Kubica / Colombo /Delétraz), # 41 of RealTeam by WRT (Born/ Andrade / Habsburg) and the # 45 of Algarve Pro Racing that with Thomas / Allen /Binder is second PRO / AM.

Jota’s Oreca # 38 (From the coast/ Stevens / Gonzalez), # 10 by Vector Sport (Bourdais/ Cullen / Van Der Zande), then the other two PRO / AM that were missing, namely the # 44 of ARC Bratislava (Konôpka / Beche / Bradley) and the # 35 of Ultimate (J.Lahaye /M.Lahaye/ Heriau).

In LMGTE PRO positions similar to the morning session, with the Porsche 911 RSR-19 # 92 prepared by Manthey for Estre /Christensen who stops the clock at 1’57 “192, confirming himself as the leader.

Although always in second and third position, this time the AF Corse Ferrari 488s are chasing at a greater distance because the # 51 of the reigning champions Pier Guidi /Calado is located at 0 “8 in the main square, while the # 52 of Molina/ Focus is at 1 “199.

Fourth is always Bruni’s Porsche # 91 /Lietzthe Chevrolet Corvette C8.R # 64 prepared by Pratt & Miller for Milner /Tandy remains fifth with a gap of over 1 “6.

Also in LMGTE AM there is always a Porsche in front of everyone: this time it is the # 46 of Team Project 1 that with Cairoli/ Pedersen / Leutwiler laps in 1’59 “717, a handful of tenths better than those of Dempsey-Proton Racing in the hands of Priaulx / Ried /Tincknell (# 77) and Lindsey / Poordad /Heylen (# 88).

Top 5 for AF Corse Ferraris driven by Cassidy/ Flohr / Castellacci (# 54) and Mann /Vilander/ Ulrich (# 21), respectively half a second and 1 “047 from the record, with the # 60 of the Iron Lynx behind (Schiavoni / Cressoni /Fisichella).

The best of the Aston Martins is again the Vantage # 98 by NorthWest AMR (Dalla Lana / Pittard /Thiim), sixth behind the # 33 of TF Sport (Keating / Sørensen /Chaves).

The Porsche # 86 of GR Racing closes the Top10 (Pear/ Barker / Wainwright) and # 56 of Team Project 1-Inception Racing (Barnicoat/ Hyett / Jeannette), who had taken first place in Free Practice 1.

Only eleventh the Aston Martin # 777 of D’Station Racing / TF Sport (Fujii/ Hoshino / Fagg), the Ferrari # 71 of Spirit Of Race (Dezoteux / Ragues /Aubry) and # 85 by Iron Dames Frey / Gatting /Bovy that with heavier gaps close the ranking.

Friday includes the 60 ‘of Free Practice 3 at 9; 00 Italian, while the Qualifying – as always divided into LMGTE and LMP2 + Hypercar – will start at 14; 50.

In Bold the name of the pilot author of the crew’s best time.

FIA WEC – Bahrain 8h: Free Practice 2