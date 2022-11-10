Under the beautiful sun of Sakhir, preparatory work has begun for the 8h in Bahrain which will conclude the 2022 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship by assigning all the titles.

In the first 90 ‘of Free Practice 1 the best time in the Hypercar Class is achieved by the Peugeot 9X8 LMH # 93 of the Di Resta / Jensen / trioVergne in 1’50 “536, ahead of the twin # 94 of Duval / Menezes / by 0” 877Müller.

This weekend, however, the headlights are necessarily focused on the fight between Toyota and Alpine for the world champion and in this session the old A480-Gibson LMP1 # 36 driven by Negrão /Lapierre/ Vaxivière takes fourth place to divide the two GR010 Hybrids.

Among the Japanese cars, the fastest is # 7 of the reigning champions Conway /Kobayashi/ López, third at 1 “139 from the top, while # 8 of Buemi/ Hartley / Hirakawa is fifth at 1 “3.

In the overall Top5 there is the Oreca 07-Gibson # 83 by AF Corse which with Perrodo /Nielsen/ Rovera laps in 1’52 “144 and is the best of the LMP2s, also standing out in the PRO / AM subcategory, keeping behind the # 1 of the Richard Mille Racing Team (Milesi/ Chatin / Wadoux) and the # 38 of Jota (Da Costa /Stevens/ Gonzalez) for a few tenths.

Quarta concludes # 9 of Prema (Kubica / Colombo /Delétraz), followed by # 41 of RealTeam by WRT (Born/ Andrade / Habsburg) and sister # 31 of WRT (Frijns/ Gelael / Vanthoor).

Seventh place in the category that sees the # 34 of the Inter Europol Competition (Gutiérrez / Smiechowski /Brundle) get behind United Autosports USA # 22 (Albuquerque/ Hanson / Owen), Jota’s # 28 (Rasmussen/ Jones / Aberdein) and the # 45 of Algarve Pro Racing that with Thomas / Allen /Binder completes the Top10 of the category and finishes second in PRO / AM.

Behind we finally find the # 23 of United Autosports USA (Lynn/ Jarvis / Pierson), Vector Sport # 10 (Bourdais /Cullen/ Van Der Zande), then Ultimate # 35 (J.Lahaye /M.Lahaye/ Heriau) and the # 44 of ARC Bratislava (Konôpka /Beche/ Bradley) who are third and fourth in PRO / AM respectively.

Moving on to the LMGTE PRO, the fight between Porsche and Ferrari for the World Championships begins to ignite thanks to the 1’58 “025 that Estre /Christensen they sign at the wheel of the 911 RSR-19 # 92 prepared by Manthey.

The 488s of AF Corse chase in second place with the # 52 of Molina /Fire at 0 “2 and third with the # 51 of the reigning champions Pier Guidi/ Calado to 0 “3, pursued by Porsche # 91’s Bruni/ Lietz, while further away is the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R # 64 prepared by Pratt & Miller for Milner /Tandy.

In LMGTE AM the new crew of Team Project 1-Inception Racing formed by Barnicoat/ Hyett / Jeannette takes the Porsche # 56 in command with a time of 1’59 “636, beating AF Corse Ferrari # 21 by a couple of tenths (Mann /Vilander/ Ulrich) and the Porsches of GR Racing (# 86 Pera /Barker/ Wainwright) for 0 “3.

Fourth with more than half a second behind the leaders we have the Ferrari # 54 of AF Corse (Cassidy / Flohr /Castellacci), followed by the Porsches of Dempsey-Proton Racing (# 77 Priaulx/ Ried / Tincknell) and Team Project 1 (# 46 Cairoli /Pedersen/ Leutwiler).

The Ferrari # 60 of Iron Lynx (Schiavoni / Cressoni /Fisichella) and # 71 of Spirit Of Race (Dezoteux / Ragues /Aubry) obtained the seventh and eighth place respectively, putting behind the Aston Martin Vantage # 98 of NorthWest AMR (Dalla Lana / Pittard /Thiim) and the Porsche # 88 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Lindsey / Poordad /Heylen) to complete the Top 10 of the lot.

Close to it are the Aston Martin # 777 of D’Station Racing / TF Sport (Fujii / Hoshino /Beech), the Ferrari # 85 of the Iron Dames Frey / Gatting /Bovy and the Aston Martin # 33 of TF Sport (Keating /Sørensen/ Chaves) to close the field.

In Bold the pilot author of the best time of the crew

FIA WEC – Bahrain 8h: Free Practice 1