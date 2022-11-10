Under the beautiful sun of Sakhir, preparatory work has begun for the 8h in Bahrain which will conclude the 2022 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship by assigning all the titles.
In the first 90 ‘of Free Practice 1 the best time in the Hypercar Class is achieved by the Peugeot 9X8 LMH # 93 of the Di Resta / Jensen / trioVergne in 1’50 “536, ahead of the twin # 94 of Duval / Menezes / by 0” 877Müller.
This weekend, however, the headlights are necessarily focused on the fight between Toyota and Alpine for the world champion and in this session the old A480-Gibson LMP1 # 36 driven by Negrão /Lapierre/ Vaxivière takes fourth place to divide the two GR010 Hybrids.
Among the Japanese cars, the fastest is # 7 of the reigning champions Conway /Kobayashi/ López, third at 1 “139 from the top, while # 8 of Buemi/ Hartley / Hirakawa is fifth at 1 “3.
In the overall Top5 there is the Oreca 07-Gibson # 83 by AF Corse which with Perrodo /Nielsen/ Rovera laps in 1’52 “144 and is the best of the LMP2s, also standing out in the PRO / AM subcategory, keeping behind the # 1 of the Richard Mille Racing Team (Milesi/ Chatin / Wadoux) and the # 38 of Jota (Da Costa /Stevens/ Gonzalez) for a few tenths.
Quarta concludes # 9 of Prema (Kubica / Colombo /Delétraz), followed by # 41 of RealTeam by WRT (Born/ Andrade / Habsburg) and sister # 31 of WRT (Frijns/ Gelael / Vanthoor).
Seventh place in the category that sees the # 34 of the Inter Europol Competition (Gutiérrez / Smiechowski /Brundle) get behind United Autosports USA # 22 (Albuquerque/ Hanson / Owen), Jota’s # 28 (Rasmussen/ Jones / Aberdein) and the # 45 of Algarve Pro Racing that with Thomas / Allen /Binder completes the Top10 of the category and finishes second in PRO / AM.
Behind we finally find the # 23 of United Autosports USA (Lynn/ Jarvis / Pierson), Vector Sport # 10 (Bourdais /Cullen/ Van Der Zande), then Ultimate # 35 (J.Lahaye /M.Lahaye/ Heriau) and the # 44 of ARC Bratislava (Konôpka /Beche/ Bradley) who are third and fourth in PRO / AM respectively.
Moving on to the LMGTE PRO, the fight between Porsche and Ferrari for the World Championships begins to ignite thanks to the 1’58 “025 that Estre /Christensen they sign at the wheel of the 911 RSR-19 # 92 prepared by Manthey.
The 488s of AF Corse chase in second place with the # 52 of Molina /Fire at 0 “2 and third with the # 51 of the reigning champions Pier Guidi/ Calado to 0 “3, pursued by Porsche # 91’s Bruni/ Lietz, while further away is the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R # 64 prepared by Pratt & Miller for Milner /Tandy.
In LMGTE AM the new crew of Team Project 1-Inception Racing formed by Barnicoat/ Hyett / Jeannette takes the Porsche # 56 in command with a time of 1’59 “636, beating AF Corse Ferrari # 21 by a couple of tenths (Mann /Vilander/ Ulrich) and the Porsches of GR Racing (# 86 Pera /Barker/ Wainwright) for 0 “3.
Fourth with more than half a second behind the leaders we have the Ferrari # 54 of AF Corse (Cassidy / Flohr /Castellacci), followed by the Porsches of Dempsey-Proton Racing (# 77 Priaulx/ Ried / Tincknell) and Team Project 1 (# 46 Cairoli /Pedersen/ Leutwiler).
The Ferrari # 60 of Iron Lynx (Schiavoni / Cressoni /Fisichella) and # 71 of Spirit Of Race (Dezoteux / Ragues /Aubry) obtained the seventh and eighth place respectively, putting behind the Aston Martin Vantage # 98 of NorthWest AMR (Dalla Lana / Pittard /Thiim) and the Porsche # 88 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Lindsey / Poordad /Heylen) to complete the Top 10 of the lot.
Close to it are the Aston Martin # 777 of D’Station Racing / TF Sport (Fujii / Hoshino /Beech), the Ferrari # 85 of the Iron Dames Frey / Gatting /Bovy and the Aston Martin # 33 of TF Sport (Keating /Sørensen/ Chaves) to close the field.
In Bold the pilot author of the best time of the crew
#WEC #Sakhir #Free #Practice #start #goals #Peugeot #Porsche
Leave a Reply