United Autosports team boss Richard Dean said the rule that the pits close when the race director triggers a Full Course Yellow or a Safety Car was more like a lottery and that some teams could gain a huge advantage while others lose out.

Article 14.6.5 of the WEC Sporting Regulations stipulates that the pit entrance is closed in the first three laps of a safety car procedure, with cars only permitted to make an emergency pit stop for five seconds of fuel and / or to replace one or more tires that may be damaged. After three laps under the safety car no restrictions apply.

Similarly, Article 14.5.2 states that the pit entrance is closed when the FCY is announced, with the same exceptions.

Two safety car periods at Monza played a key role in determining the LMP2 and GTE Am races, won by Jota Sport and Dempsey-Proton Racing respectively.

The United Autosports Oreca-07 Gibson #23, driven by Giedo van der Garde, Oliver Jarvis and Josh Pierson, led for 111 of the scheduled 193 laps, but fell behind the Jota, which pitted shortly before of the third safety car of the race, intervened to remove the blocked Porsche of Proton, while others had to wait instead.

Dean told Motorsport.com: “I hate the current FCY and the closed pits, because if you’re in a track position and you think there’s going to be an FCY and you can bet and re-enter before it’s called then they have a huge advantage. It gets in the way. everyone else and every time it happens it’s like a lottery.”

“Car #23 lost the race there, we lost about 50” because of that. I don’t like this story.”

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Alessio Morgese

LMP2 championship leader Louis Deletraz, who finished third for WRT after passing Jarvis on the last lap, has called on the organizers to consider a rule overhaul.

The #41 Oreca shared with Robert Kubica and Rui Andrade had to make an emergency stop under the third safety car before pitting shortly after, but the #31 sister car had benefited and was in contention for victory until withdrawal due to an engine problem in the last hour.

“Today was probably, in terms of luck, the worst race of my career,” said Deletraz, whose car was also delayed during Andrade’s first stop due to pitlane traffic.

“I think the rules need to be reviewed, because the last two WEC races were decided by the luck of who got the safety car right or not. I don’t think the competition wants this. The car was very fast, we would have had to fight for the win “.

WRT’s direct rival Inter Europol Competition finished in fifth place, with Fabio Scherer equally disgruntled after he too made an emergency pit stop.

“The level of LMP2 is so high that every race is decided in the final hours, but here it was determined by the safety car or the FCY, not by performance,” said the Swiss, who admitted his team was lucky to get his first podium at Spa in April.

“I don’t have the solution, but it has to come up because it can’t be that it’s always decided like this. It’s certainly not a good thing. I don’t understand why, when the safety car is put on, the pits don’t open, everyone can make a pit -stop, hold their position and then go back to racing”.

In the GTE Am class, the all-female Iron Dames crew lost the lead twice due to the safety cars. Pole author Sarah Bovy had to make an emergency stop during the second stoppage (necessary to recover Vector Sport’s Oreca at Lesmo 2), before Rahel Frey lost ground by not returning to the pits before the third safety car.

In this way the Dames were overtaken by the Porsche trio who eventually reached the podium, while the #85 car finished in fifth place.

Asked if the rules had frustrated her, Frey replied to Motorsport.com: “Today yes, a lot. Today I think the key point was to anticipate. All the cars that did this earned. We have to analyze this aspect, keep it present and do a better job in Fuji and in Bahrain”.