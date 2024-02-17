WEC | Rovera: “Unity, competitiveness and strategy are Ferrari's weapons”

Alessio Rovera is very motivated ahead of the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, where he will debut the new Ferrari 296 GT3.

Confirmed as the standard bearer of the AF Corse team, this year the official Prancing Horse driver will be at the wheel of the Maranello car #55 sharing the wheel with Simon Mann and François Hériau in the newly created LMGT3 Class.

On Thursday evening the Piacenza team presented the colors of its Vista Jet branded cars and now it's time to fly to Lusail for the Prologue tests which will be held next week, while the 1812 Km of Qatar will take place on 2 March.

View AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: AF Corse

“The World Endurance Championship is a unique stage and attending it in the colors of Ferrari represents an extra motivation”, said the 28-year-old from Varese.

“Personally I am galvanized at the idea of ​​starting and I can't wait to be in Qatar, although I am aware that it will not be an easy challenge to try to obtain results.”

This is because the brand new LMGT3 Class includes 9 different brands and compared to past years the new Balance of Performance system could really balance everyone's performance, giving the best crew the chance to emerge.

“We will bring the new 296 to its debut in LMGT3 with a very beautiful livery; we will start with the premise of maximum commitment in a championship even richer in charm, competition and great challenges”.

“They will be greater than last year, starting from the fact that thanks to the change in regulations we will find more manufacturers and rivals at the start”.

“The presence of many different brands will increase the competition, also due to the characteristics that each car has and which may emerge depending on the track.”

Alessio Rovera, François Hériau, Simon Mann, Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon, Vista AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: AF Corse

The difference compared to the past also concerns the categories, with the elimination of LMP2 which will now see the GTs sharing spaces only with the Hypercar-LMDhs.

Finally, the new circuits will be a further motivation for curiosity for a championship that is being reborn and taking off.

“I really like the new formula, having one less category will allow the public to understand more easily how our races work and to get closer to the WEC world.”

“More races are planned and we will visit circuits that are new to me, specifically in Qatar but also in Brazil and the United States. This will make everything very interesting and being part of it is certainly rewarding.”

“A truly intense job awaits us, but I'm very happy about it. A united team, competitiveness and strategy will be our weapons to take the 296 GT3 to the highest level possible. I can't wait to show up in Lusail with the full team.”