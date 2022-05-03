After having achieved the success at the debut among the prototypes and in the World Endurance 2022 in Sebring in March, Alessio Rovera is back in action in the world calendar together with François Perrodo and Nicklas Nielsen at the 6 Hours of Spa.

Entered in the LMP2 Pro-Am category behind the wheel of the Gibson-powered Oreca 07 managed by AF Corse, the Italian team’s crew re-ignites the engines in one of the most classic races of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, scheduled from 5 to 7 May.

On the 7004 meters of the legendary Belgian track, the driver from Varese and his teammates arrive at the top of the class and with multiple objectives to be achieved in order to continue the first year of racing among sports cars in the best possible way.

# 83 AF Corse Oreca 07 – Gibson: François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera Photo by: AG Photo

The scenario of Spa-Francorchamps evokes good memories to the official Ferrari driver: after having already excelled on previous occasions, last year on the historic circuit immersed in the Ardennes he crowned his absolute debut in the FIA ​​WEC with a resounding victory at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE. .

It was the first, fundamental step towards conquering the world champion in the GTE Am class, which came at the end of the season, always together with Perrodo and Nielsen. This year the programs are completely revolutionized and the Lombard driver is called to a “debut-bis” this time at the wheel of a prototype.

The appointment will be important beyond the world points up for grabs, as it will be a decisive testing ground one month after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, round 3 of the FIA ​​WEC scheduled for 11-12 June.

37 cars entered the 6 Hours of Spa, of which 15 are the LMP2, the largest category.

# 83 AF Corse Oreca 07 – Gibson: François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Coming back to Spa gives me good sensations, it’s always a special track and I like it a lot. With the many fast corners that characterize it, returning for the first time at the wheel of a prototype will be even more exciting “, says Rovera.

“I think it is one of the best circuits to ride this LMP2 on and I am very curious to run. In general it will be very important for the preparation of Le Mans. I am confident, with the team and my teammates we should start from a solid base set-up. and efficient “.