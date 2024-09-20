Valentino Rossi is ready to realise his dream of riding the BMW LMDh.

In his second year as an official driver for the Bavarian manufacturer, the ‘Doctor’ will have the chance to try out the M Hybrid V8 which is currently competing in the Hypercar class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The occasion will be the Rookie Tests that will take place in Bahrain on Sunday 3 November, the day after the 8h that will end the 2024 World Championship season, when on the Sakhir track the teams will be able to use their cars by entrusting them to young and reference drivers.

The confirmation of the test was made official directly by the driver from Tavullia in an exclusive interview given to Motorsport.com, present during the weekend of the GT World Challenge Europe in Monza.

#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann. Photo credit: JEP / Motorsport Images

“At the Rookie Test I will try the BMW LMDh and I am very, very happy because last year I had the chance to drive the LMP2, so the next goal is to see what the M Hybrid V8 is like – said the ‘Doctor’, who in 2023 took part in the session with the Oreca 07-Gibson of Team WRT – And then who knows, maybe in the future there will be a place in a Hypercar. Let’s see…”

While we wait to observe Rossi closely on the Dallara-framed hybrid prototype, the full interview will be published in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the FIA ​​WEC has announced that Reshad De Gerus and Gillian Henrion are the first two drivers invited by ACO to the Rookie Test.

The former will have the opportunity to drive the prototype that will win the title in the HYPERCAR class, while the latter will be aboard the PureRxcing Porsche that won in LMGT3.