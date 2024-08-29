The Austin track is also nothing new to Valentino Rossi, who returns to action in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship after the summer break.

The ‘Doctor’s’ last race was at the end of July at the Nurburgring with the GT World Challenge Europe, then the well-deserved holidays between the mountains and the sea with family and friends also saw him participate as a spectator in the MotoGP races of the last few weeks.

The rider from Tavullia is preparing to tackle the Lone Star Le Mans on a circuit that he already had the opportunity to get to know when he was on two wheels, being able to fully appreciate its ups and downs and bumps, as well as its fantastic design.

The commitment with his BMW #46 shared with Ahmad Al Harthy and Maxime Martin will be very different, starting with the fact that the heat will be very difficult to manage from all points of view.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3: Ahmad Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: Paul Foster

The challenge in the LMGT3 class is always very close and the Team WRT trio could also be called upon to lend a hand to their teammates in the #31, Augusto Farfus/Sean Gelael/Darren Leung who are in third place in the championship standings.

“After the summer break we are back in action with the WEC in Austin and I am very happy to go there again because it is a fantastic track, where I raced many times when I was in MotoGP. The last time was in 2021”, recalls Rossi.

“It’s a very interesting track, it’s really great with the bikes and I think it will be the same with our M4 GT3. We will try to be competitive and find the best pace, I can’t wait to see my team, Maxime and Ahmad, again and try to give my best.”