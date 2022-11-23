In a statement released on Wednesday, Richard Mille said the marque will “evolve while staying true to its initial goals”, without revealing whether it intends to continue to remain committed to motorsport in any way in 2023.

The team was founded in 2020 by watch magnate and president of the FIA ​​Endurance Commission, Richard Mille, with the aim of promoting female talent in international motorsport.

The team began participating in the European Le Mans Series with an all-female crew of Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Floersch and Beitske Visser, before moving up to the LMP2 class of the WEC in 2021 with the same line-up.

This year has moved to a mixed crew, with Charles Milesi, WRC legend Sebastien Loeb and later Paul-Loup Chatin joining Lilou Wadoux in the team’s only Oreca 07-Gibson #1 run by Signatech.

“Our initial goal in creating the Richard Mille Racing Team was to make a strong impact and highlight the lack of opportunity for women,” said Amanda Mille, Richard Mille Racing Team Project Manager.

“With all-female training, the goal was to take them to the highest levels of motoring. Our approach and our performance, in no way inferior to those of our male counterparts, defied prejudices. Gradually, we developed the project listening to our pilots”.

“Everyone told us that they would be able to advance in this world the day men asked to team up with them. This year we did it with excellent riders and enthusiastic about our project: Lilou Wadoux, joined by later Charles Milesi, Sebastien Ogier and Paul-Loup Chatin”.

During the three-year tenure in the prototype races, Richard Mille achieved several milestones, including the first participation of an all-female line-up in the 24 Hours of Le Mans since 1991, when Lyn St. James, Desire Wilson and Cathy Muller they shared a Spice SE90C.

Wadoux’s performances in her rookie season saw her nominated by the WEC organization to become the first female driver to drive a hypercar (LMH), and earlier this month she joined Toyota for post-testing. season at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Richard Mille has finished ninth in both of its seasons in the WEC, with a sixth in class place at Le Mans in 2022 being the high point of its participation in the championship.

Richard Mille did not reveal how he intends to continue the project in 2023. “Today the Richard Mille Racing Team closes the garage door,” said Mille. “A chapter closes, but a new adventure begins, in line with the genesis of the project”.

Following the departure of Richard Mille, Signatech, who were looking after the operational side of the team, are expected to field two LMP2 cars for Alpine next year, before the two sides join forces again in 2024 with a new manufacturer-built LMDh car. French.