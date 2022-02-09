Riccardo Pera is the third GR Racing driver for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The boy from Lucca will be behind the wheel of the Porsche 911 RSR-19 # 86 together with Michael Wainwright and Benjamin Barker to attack the LMGTE Am Class, after having driven the same car of Team Project 1 in the crew # in the past year. 56 with Matteo Cairoli and Egidio Perfetti.

“I’m really happy to be able to race again in the most important World Championship in this category together with GR Racing and with Ben and Mike,” said the Tuscan.

“This means that I will take part in my third 24h of Le Mans in a row. I thank the team for choosing me for this line-up and I can’t wait to be in the United States for the first race.”

Pera takes over from Tom Gamble in GR Racing and we will see him in action at Sebring in just over a month for the first round of the season.

In recent years, the 22-year-old has also been the standard bearer of Dempsey-Proton Racing and in 2019 he ranked second in ELMS, while he is also often involved in the Italian GT as a coach for young people who race on Porsche in GT4.