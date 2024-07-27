An extraordinary result signed by the Ferrari – AF Corse team, which was the first to cross the finish line with the 499P number 50, driven by Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina, and a celebration completed by the third place of teammates Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi – already winners in 2023 – with the Le Mans Hypercar number 51.

The images of the triumph, the celebration on the podium and the hugs in the pits of the red-liveried Hypercars represent some of the most emotional moments of the new episode of the web series “Full Access: The Red Line”, available on the official Ferrari YouTube channel.

A journey through images that begins well before the checkered flag with the aim of telling the behind the scenes of the two weeks spent by the team in France. From the Pesage, the day dedicated to technical checks in the historic center of Le Mans, passing through the Test Day on the La Sarthe circuit, to continue with all the test sessions, qualifying, Hyperpole that anticipated the start of the race, scheduled for Saturday 15 June at 4 pm.

Winners of the 24H Le Mans #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

The narrative focuses not only on the activity on the track, but above all on the behind the scenes of the commitment of the Maranello company. From the dialogues between the drivers and the team, the meeting with the fans (329 thousand who attended the race: a record for Le Mans), the guests and customers who came to France to support the Prancing Horse. All in a mix of moods and emotions culminating in the maximum – and shared – expression of joy.

Unprecedented situations and contexts revealed to the public to relive a sporting experience that intertwines with the epic of motor racing with an epilogue, the eleventh overall Ferrari victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in an event that also featured among the protagonists the 499P number 83 entered by AF Corse, in the lead for 83 laps – with official Ferrari drivers Yifei Ye and Robert Shwartzman, who shared the car with Robert Kubica –, but forced to retire early.