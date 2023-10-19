The World Council meeting today in Geneva approved the changes for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The first, which has clearly already been known for some time, concerns the introduction of the LMGT3 Class to replace the LMGTE, whose technical regulations will be based on the already existing GT3 series derivatives, with adaptations required for this championship such as torque sensors, illuminated panels and lights to determine the position occupied in the ranking.

As anticipated, the drivers must be gentlemen followed by private teams.

Photo by: Alpine Alpine A424 LMDh

The second important change, however, concerns the format of the race weekend, with the change to the type of Qualifying to be held.

With the elimination of the LMP2 Class, Hypercar and LMGT3 will have two heats each to define the starting grid.

The first will last 12 minutes, from which the Top 10 will emerge and compete for the Hyperpole in the second, 10 minutes long, similar to what happens at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the best 8 of each race compete for the pole start. lot.