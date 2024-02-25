The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship teams have finally received all the materials and cars in Lusail, but now it will be a race against time to prepare everything in view of the 1812 Km of Qatar which will open the 2024 season.

Between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the containers with cars, spare parts and various equipment were delivered to the protagonists of the series, unfortunately not all together but in batches because the trucks traveled separately.

This forced the FIA ​​and ACO to review the Prologue program again, which after the postponement to Monday and Tuesday had already undergone two changes in the times, in order to accommodate the teams.

The first testing session on Monday 26 February will now be optional, so those who are not ready will be able to take advantage of an additional slot on Tuesday afternoon, so as not to waste time. Clearly choices will have to be made, as the official WEC note explains.

Preparation Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Each competitor must choose whether to participate in the 1st or 4th session by Monday 26 February at midday (local time, ed.). No one will be able to participate in both.”

There will be no live TV for the moment, but the activities on the Middle East route can be followed via Live Timing available on fiawec.tv and AlKamel System. Here are the Italian timetables taking into account the two hour difference we have with Doha.

Monday 26 February

Session 1: 12.00-15.00 (optional)

Session 2: 4pm-9pm

Tuesday 27 February

Session 3: 8:00-11:00

Session 4: 12pm-3pm (optional)