Cadillac interrupts Porsche's streak of records at the end of Free Practice 3 of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

In Lusail the last 60 minutes of activity to prepare for the 1812 km of Qatar on Saturday saw the competitors alternating at the wheel of the various cars, trying to put together more or less the same number of consecutive laps, checking the very last things and trying with at least one driver a fast lap, given that Qualifying will take place in the afternoon.

This time it was Alex Lynn who achieved the best time in 1'40″667 with the V-Series.R #2 prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing, then letting his teammates Bourdais/Bamber work on the pace.

The Porsches placed themselves in the next three positions, with the official #5 second at 0″180 and its twin #6 fourth at 0″489, separated by Jota's #12.

Peugeot instead gets the Top5 half a second from the top thanks to the 9X8 #94, with the #93 eighth at 7 tenths, interspersed with the Ferraris #83 of AF Corse and #51.

Toyota finishes ninth with the #7, Top10 completed by the Ferrari #50 beating the Porsche #99 of Proton Competition, the two Alpines, the pair of BMWs, the Lamborghini SC63, the Toyota #8, the Porsche #38 of Jota and Isotta Fraschini, who completed 27 laps after fixing the gearbox.

#27 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3: Ian James, Daniel Mancinelli, Alex Riberas Photo by: Shameem Fahath

In the LMGT3 Class Aston Martin returns to the front with a 1'54″964 by Alex Riberas in the Vantage #27 of Heart Of Racing, followed closely by the always good Ferraris #54 and #55 of AF Corse.

Nice fourth place for the Lamborghini #60 of Iron Lynx, with the Aston Martin #777 of D'Station Racing and the Corvette #81 of TF Sport behind, both 3 tenths off the lead.

The United Autosports McLarens finished in seventh and eighth place, although the #59 driven by James Cottingham caused a red flag for a few minutes following a spin by the Englishman in turn 5 which ended up in the sand.

Valentino Rossi is ninth at 0.8″ with the BMW #46 of WRT, Top10 completed by the Corvette #82 of TF Sport, who has the Lamborghini #85 of the Iron Dames, the Lexus #78 of Akkodis-ASP and the Porsches of Manthey Pure Rxcing #92 and Manthey EMA #91.

The #88 Ford Mustang is the only one that manages to run for 24 laps, occupying 15th place, given that the #77 was stopped in the pits due to problems. Between them we have the #87 Lexus and the #31 BMW of WRT.

Qualifying with a new format in two heats with elimination and subsequent assault on the Hyperpole is scheduled for 2.00 pm Italian time.

FIA WEC – 1812 km of Qatar: Free Practice 3

FIA WEC – 1812 Km of Qatar: Lap Sequences