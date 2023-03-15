Change of plans at Ferrari in view of the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the first event of the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which kicks off on Wednesday with the first Free Practice.

The chassis of the 499P #51 shared by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi was changed as a precaution after the unfortunate crash of the English driver during the Prologue test day last Sunday.

Calado had just left the pits for the first flying lap, but lost control of the car on one of the typical bumps on the American track, also betrayed by the cold tires due to the ban on the use of tire warmers, and the impact with the barriers at turn 1 it was quite violent.

The GTE Champion luckily got out of the cockpit unscathed, but the same thing could not be said of the Hypercar from Maranello, which returned to the pits with the whole side in bad condition and the front right part to be rebuilt in the suspension. The AF Corse technicians also consulted with those of Dallara to verify the state of the monocoque, which, as they had already communicated in the post-tests, appeared to be in order at first.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Further in-depth checks were carried out on Monday and Tuesday, leading to the conclusion that it was better to replace the chassis and rebuild the 499P #51 to make it safe from every point of view, without taking unnecessary risks on the track.

Confirmation from Ferrari also arrived this morning, given that the rumors had begun to circulate in the Sebring paddock, with the men of the Prancing Horse intent on working hard on their LMH.

“Everything is going well, despite the unexpected event we had in the Prologue – explains engineer Ferdinando Cannizzo – This hasn’t changed our program for the race. The first race of the 499P represents an exciting moment and one of the most important stages for the whole team, who have worked hard since the beginning of the project ensuring commitment, professionalism and passion”.

The Head of GT Sports Activities, Antonello Coletta, added: “We are ready to begin this new adventure. It is an important moment for all of us, for Ferrari, our drivers and the fans. Expectations are high, but we are aware that it will not be an easy journey, particularly during the first few races, and that the start of the journey in the Hypercar class could be an uphill one. If we can score a podium as early as Sebring that would be a great result.”

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Avoiding problems, the podium is the dream

Even the Prancing Horse riders are aware that the first outing won’t be easy at all, continuing to preach calm and patience in a very complicated project that is only just beginning.

“In this race we have to set ourselves some realistic objectives: the first is to run a race without particular problems, with a ‘conservative’ approach that looks at the entire arc of the race in order to better manage the car. The second objective is to win as many points as possible. I’d be really happy if we could fight for a place on the podium,” admits Pier Guidi.

Calado echoes him: “The debut represents a very exciting moment that our whole team has been waiting for for many months. It will be, as per tradition, a great start to the season for the FIA ​​WEC. Certainly Sebring will be a testing ground that will allow us to understand where are we, in terms of performance, compared to the opponents”.

Giovinazzi also agrees: “I feel excited and excited about this new adventure with Ferrari in the Hypercar class. Finally, after so many days of testing, the time has come to measure ourselves against our opponents. We begin with the awareness of being a team facing to this category and which competes with other manufacturers who have more specific experience”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Same opinions also on the other side of the garage, where the 499P #50 will see Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen and Antonio Fuoco at work.

“There is a lot of emotion for the first race of the World Championship but we are also very motivated to do well. We can’t wait to tackle this first weekend and we have worked hard to be ready even though we know it won’t be an easy weekend for us – says Fuoco – The championship is long and the opponents numerous and fierce, therefore it will be necessary to seize every opportunity and score as many points as possible, with a special thought for the 24 Hours of Le Mans which is usually decisive for the title. do their utmost to bring Ferrari back to the top, honoring its return to the top class after 50 years”.

Molina comments: “I arrive at Sebring in very good shape and with great motivation. We know it won’t be an easy race because we still have to get to know many things: the car, the championship, the opponents who are really strong. In these months we have done a very hard job to try to make the 499P reliable, we will see if we have achieved our first objectives in this sense.Winning the last WEC race last year in LMGTE PRO is important for morale, but let’s start from scratch by comparing ourselves with a very determined competition and with more experience than ours”.

Nielsen commented: “We are very much looking forward to the debut at Sebring 50 years after Ferrari’s last race in the premier class in endurance. I feel very proud to be part of this project and to be able to share the 499P with Antonio and Miguel. I have I’ve always dreamed of racing for Ferrari and now I have the opportunity to do it in the most important category of the FIA ​​WEC with this splendid car.”

Free Practice 1 is scheduled for today at 15.55 Italian time, while the second session will start at 21.35.