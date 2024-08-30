Proton Competition has signed Antonio Serravalle as its reserve driver for the remainder of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The 22-year-old Canadian was left without a steering wheel after Isotta Fraschini, with whom he was racing alongside Jean-Karl Vernay and Carl Bennett in the Tipo 6-C, announced its withdrawal from the series.

The Ontario native will not abandon the world of endurance, however, having reached an agreement with the German team managed by Christian Ried, also competing in the HYPERCAR class with the Porsche 963 LMDh.

#99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Harry Tincknell, Neel Jani, Julien Andlauer Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The collaboration includes simulator and possibly track testing, in preparation for a potential full-time commitment in 2025, when Proton is expected to field two cars in the championship, but also remaining ready if needed for the upcoming races in Austin, Fuji and Bahrain.

“I would like to thank Proton Competition for this incredible opportunity and I am equally grateful to the brands that support me, Marc Wade and Simon Davies with their Salt Spirits, and also to the entire team at Remstar Management for making this possible,” commented Serravalle.

Wade added: “Antonio has the talent to excel at world level and just needs the right team and environment to allow him to reach his full potential.”

Proton will return to its full Julien Andlauer/Neel Jani/Harry Tincknell lineup for Lone Star Le Mans in the #99 Porsche, but was also one of the teams to run just two drivers when Tincknell was competing in IMSA racing.