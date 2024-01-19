Proton Competition has defined the crews with which it will attack the LMGT3 Class in the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

For the German team this is a brand new challenge as a reference team for Ford Performance, which will bring the two newborn Mustang GT3s into the top endurance series.

For the occasion, two completely different liveries were also chosen to distinguish the cars and formations.

Photo by: Ford #77 Ford Mustang GT3, Ryan Hardwick, Zach Robichon, Giorgio Roda

On car #77 Ryan Hardwick and Zacharie Robichon will make their debut accompanied by official Ben Barker, with the vehicle appearing light blue with white inserts featuring the Mustang horse on the side and with a black roof and rear wing.

For the #88 on which the new arrival at Ford, Dennis Olsen, together with our Giorgio Roda and Mikkel Pedersen will ride, a black-based color with gold inserts was chosen which gives the car a certainly aggressive character.

Photo by: Proton Motorsport Proton Competition, Ford Mustang GT3, 2024 livery

“We start the new era with strong drivers who have been part of the Proton family for a long time and who know our team very well,” says Christian Ried, owner of Proton Competition.

“They have extensive experience in various racing series and will help us succeed in this championship with our new partner Ford.”