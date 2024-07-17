The Aston Martin Valkyrie took its first steps at Silverstone and the British manufacturer’s car is already causing a stir. In a meeting held last Friday at Interlagos, home of the final WEC event, representatives of the brands that animate the endurance world championship had the opportunity to talk about the new Hypercar that will make its debut in the world series and in IMSA from 2025.

The technical regulation, in fact, has a… hole and Aston Martin were good at reading the rules and exploiting them to their advantage. The concept that characterizes the Hypercars is being equipped with a more or less complex hybrid system. The prototype conceived at Silverstone, however, rejected the electric part, choosing a 12-cylinder aspirated engine made by Cosworth.

The opponents seem to have only now “discovered” the Valkyrie and it seems that Porsche, the representative in the WEC Commission, must bring the complaint of all the manufacturers who are not satisfied that there could be an anomaly.

Showing up at the starting line of the 2025 season with a car that is hybrid cannot represent a competitive advantage: to begin with, the birth of the project is decidedly less complex because it allows the creation of a lightweight and easier to manage car; the teams assign a staff of 30-40 people to the hybrid system alone. This means having decidedly lower costs and fewer difficulties in development by not having to fine-tune the complicated electronic management of electric power. Even in the phase of limited testing, not having to dedicate part of the sessions to the ERS system allows time and resources to be dedicated to other parts of the car.

“They woke up now that the oxen have escaped from the pen! – commented an authoritative head of an official brand -. What do they think the FIA ​​or the ACO will do now that Aston Martin has built a car?”.

And besides, there is no line in the regulations that specifies the obligation of the ERS, so it is specious to try to put spokes in the wheels now, especially since up until last year we saw the Glickenhaus 007C racing with the French Pipo Moteurs, a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V8 and the Vanwall Vandervell 680 equipped with the Gibson GK458 4.5 L V8 Atmo engine.

Of course, it’s one thing to see a semi-homemade Glickenhaus racing and another to see an official brand like Aston Martin debut, but objectively there is no regulatory basis to block the arrival of the Valkyrie which, instead, represents an important enrichment of the Endurance World Championship.

So where is all this going? The FIA ​​and ACO will be made aware of the position that the manufacturers will want to adopt in the knowledge that it will not be possible to order Aston Martin to equip itself with a hybrid, but, perhaps, the hope will be to implement a BoP (Balance of Performance) that takes into account what we have described before, making access for the Valkyrie less… simple than it might seem.