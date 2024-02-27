Porsche also ended the fourth and final Prologue session that the protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship faced in Qatar in the lead.

These final 180' were reserved for those who did not take part in the same session that took place on Monday, as the organizers gave those who were not ready due to delays in shipments the opportunity to prepare everything calmly.

The two Porsche 963s of Jota and the Isotta Fraschini for the Hypercar Class therefore remained in the pits, while in LMGT3 the Lamborghini Huracans of Iron Lynx and Iron Dames, the McLarens of United Autosports and the Corvettes of TF Sport did not run. .

The tests were briefly interrupted only by a Full Course Yellow and a red flag for exercises on the systems imposed by the commissioners, for the rest all the teams continued the development work by carrying out mainly long-runs to accumulate km and information .

For the record, this time too a flood of reports of infringements of the track limits also led to some penalties for those who overused the track; a factor that risks being decisive both in Qualifying and above all in the race.

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frederic Makowiecki Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The ranking therefore saw a 963 LMDh once again stand out, to be precise the #5 of Team Penske with a 1'40″404 set by Frédéric Makowiecki, to date the best in the category over the four sessions held in Lusail.

Behind the Porsche, the Cadillac improves its performance and is just 0″054 behind with an excellent time set in the final by Alex Lynn, while the Ferrari 499Ps are third, fourth and fifth, respectively with Yifei Ye (#83 AF Corse), Antonio Giovinazzi and Antonio Fuoco on the official #51 and #50. The Prancing Horse cars were the ones who lapped the most, with around eighty passes under their belt.

Sixth, half a second behind its little sister, is the Porsche #6 of Team Penske, with the Peugeot #93 and #94 further behind in seventh and eighth place, keeping behind the Porsche #99 of Proton, which is on the rise in performance after a difficult start. .

Completing the Top 10 is the BMW #15 of WRT at 1.2 seconds, trailing behind its twin #15, while the Toyotas continue their work, stopping behind the M Hybrid V8s, with the Alpines and the Lamborghini SC63 behind them.

#777 D'Station Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3: Clement Mateu, Erwan Bastard, Marco Sorensen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In the LMGT3 Class, the Aston Martin #777 of D'Station Racing remains in front thanks to Erwan Bastard's 1'54″778 which keeps the Vantage ahead of the excellent Ferrari 296 of AF Corse, in second (#54) and fourth place respectively ( #55) in the space of 0″2 and 0″5 from the record.

The Lexus of Akkodis-ASP #87 and #78 finally show up and get the third and fifth fastest times, the Aston Martin #27 of Heart of Racing finishes sixth, beating the BMWs of WRT. The #46 has Valentino Rossi as the fastest of the crew with a time of 1'55″473 and 45 laps completed by the 'Doctor'.

Following we find the Porsche #92 of Manthey Pure Rxcing and the Ford Mustang #88 of Proton Competition, last of the Top10 at +1″1.

The Prologue is officially over, Wednesday will be a break day dedicated to side activities, data analysis and energy recovery because then we return to the track on Thursday for the two Free Practice sessions, starting to think about the 1812 Km of Qatar on Saturday 2 March.

FIA WEC – Prologue: Session 4