Only six teams are ready to take to the track for the first test session of the Prologue that the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship faces starting today in Qatar.

With delays in shipments of cars and materials, the organizers were forced to postpone the collective tests for a couple of days, changing the times three times given the continuous evolution of the situation.

The containers finally arrived in Lusail between Saturday and Sunday, but clearly not all of them were able to get around early on Monday afternoon.

For this reason the FIA ​​and ACO have given the possibility to choose whether to take action immediately, or give up and use a time slot equal to today's one added to the Tuesday program, in order to prepare everything well and calmly and recover the time later lost.

The first 3 hours of operations on the Middle Eastern track are scheduled from 12pm to 3pm Italian time and here we will see the Ferrari 499P #83 of AF Corse, the Isotta Fraschini and Jota's two Porsche 963 LMDhs for the Hypercar Class, while of the LMGT3s only the McLarens of United Autosports, the Lamborghinis of Iron Lynx/Iron Dames and the Corvettes of TF Sport will participate, for a total of 10 cars on track out of 37 registered.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

As mentioned, those who miss Session 1 will be added for Session 2 in the evening, then being able to shoot in Session 4, always set in the 12-3pm slot tomorrow to catch up.

Here there will be Hypercars from Ferrari-AF Corse, Toyota and Peugeot, along with LMDhs from Cadillac Racing-Chip Ganassi Racing, Porsche Penske Motorsport, BMW Team WRT, Alpine, Lamborghini Iron Lynx, and Porsche-Proton Competition.

In LMGT3 it will be the turn of the Aston Martins of Heart of Racing and D'Station Racing, the BMW M4s of Team WRT where Valentino Rossi races, the pair of Ferrari 296 GT3s of Vista AF Corse, the Ford Mustangs of Proton Competition, the Lexus of Akkodis -ASP, Porsches prepared by Manthey EMA and Manthey Pure Rxcing complete the list.

There will be no live TV for the moment, but the activities in Qatar can be followed via Live Timing available on fiawec.tv and AlKamel System. Here are the Italian timetables taking into account the two hour difference we have with Doha.

Monday 26 February

Session 1: 12.00-15.00 (optional)

Session 2: 4pm-9pm

Tuesday 27 February

Session 3: 8:00-11:00

Session 4: 12pm-3pm (optional)