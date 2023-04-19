The WEC organization has outlined its strategy to compose the starting grid of the category that will replace the LMGTE AM in 2024, while stressing that further discussions are needed within the FIA ​​Endurance Commission before approval by the World Council

Under the plan, each manufacturer would be limited to a maximum of two entries and would be responsible for selecting the team or teams that represent them in the WEC.

This likely move means that Hypercar’s current competitors – Ferrari and Porsche, along with Lamborghini and BMW who will enter the first class in 2024 – are on the list of manufacturers guaranteed to participate in LMGT3.

Chevrolet would also have priority, as General Motors’ sister brand competes in Hypercar with its Cadillac LMDh prototype, while Toyota is on the list because it is represented in GT3 by sister brand Lexus and has its own car, dubbed the GR GT3 Concept, in the pipeline. of development for 2025.

WEC boss Frédéric Lequien said: “One of the ideas on the table is to have two GT3s for each manufacturer and to give priority to those involved in Hypercars. But we also like diversity: the perfect situation would be that of having enough seats to accommodate even some brands that are not part of the Hypercar”.

“We have to find a fair regulation, and it seems that this is right. The idea is that the manufacturers themselves choose the teams.”

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Diego Alessi, Simon Mann, Ulysse de Pauw Photo by: Paul Foster

Lequien added that manufacturers already present in GT but not involved in Hypercar will also be considered favorably, which effectively means Aston Martin: “Loyalty to the championship is an aspect to take into consideration”.

Lequien stressed that the plan is still being worked out by the Endurance Commission and has yet to pass FIA World Council scrutiny, admitting that WEC grid space for LMGT3 cars will be limited as the LMH sector continues to grow even with the probable exit of the LMP2 from the scene.

A maximum grid of 36-38 cars is possible for the WEC, while in 2024 there should be at least 20 cars entered in the Hypercar category.

It is unclear whether the WEC plans will make room for Mercedes and Audi, two of the main GT3 brands, as well as McLaren.

Last December it was announced that the LMP2 class will likely disappear from the championship, while remaining the main category in the European and Asian Le Mans Series run by WEC promoter, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

The message from the WEC organizers to the LMP2 teams entering the series is that, currently, there is unlikely to be a Class for them next year, although there has been no definitive confirmation so far.

Lequien admitted that the LMP2’s future in the WEC could be announced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. The ACO has already said it will reserve a minimum of 15 spots for LMP2 entrants on the French Classic’s grid.