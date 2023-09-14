In warmer conditions than ever experienced over the weekend, the team did their best to recover from a troubled qualifying, but both cars ultimately finished in the same place they started.

Starting eighth in the #9 Oreca, Juan Manuel Correa gained ground early on, while Bent Viscaal made the most of tire life in his first stint. After that, Filip Ugran kept the pace and continued to fight. In the last stint, Viscaal showed all his potential but, despite the effort, he had to settle for eighth place.

The #63 car had a more complicated race, starting 11th. Daniil Kvyat had an excellent first stint, but as handling deteriorated due to tire wear, Doriane Pin and Andrea Caldarelli were forced to maximize what they had, which meant completing the Top10.

Although the race presented a considerable amount of difficulty, all team members were thrilled by the stellar fan support and friendly atmosphere in Japan. Now, ready to regroup and react, the series will return to the track in the first week of November at the Bahrain International Circuit, for the 2023 finale.

#9 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Filip Ugran, Bent Viscaal, Juan Manuel Correa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#9 – Juan Manuel Correa: “The start was good, but we lacked pace right from the start. Furthermore, the tire degradation turned out to be quite negative. We also had some contacts which didn’t help us, because we lost some time. I tried to survive until the end of my stint and lose as few positions as possible. Overall, a difficult weekend and the race was no better. It was about limiting the damage and taking home the result “.

#9 – Filip Ugran: “I think we all did a good job with what we had, but we still need to work on the set-up and find a solution before going to Bahrain to be in full shape.”

#9 – Bent Viscaal: “A very disappointing day, finishing in 8th place. To be honest, this weekend we didn’t have the right pace and at the moment we don’t know where to find it. We will do our best before Bahrain. Sometimes these races make part of the game and we just have to make the best of the situation. I think we achieved that today, but we still have a lot to do.”

#9 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Filip Ugran, Bent Viscaal, Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: Andy Chan

#63 – Andrea Caldarelli: “It was a difficult day. We didn’t have the pace of yesterday and we also need to understand what happened in terms of strategy. We lost a couple of laps and we didn’t expect it. There are many things to analyze this weekend. We hope to find some answers for Bahrain.”

#63 – Daniil Kvyat: “We have to analyze the race because we had some problems with the car. We lost straight line speed compared to the others and in general we had no pace. I want to thank the guys for their hard work, but unfortunately we didn’t get any result”.

#63 – Doriane Pin: “Unfortunately there isn’t much to say about this race since I didn’t have the pace since the beginning of the weekend. We have to analyze the problem when we return to Europe and work even harder, discussing together and trying to find solutions. We have one race left and we will give our all to do a good job in Bahrain.”