Prema Racing is preparing to return to action with its LMP2s for the 6h of Fuji, the penultimate event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season which will take place starting tomorrow.

The Veneto-based team is back from a couple of rather complicated outings between Le Mans and Monza, so the goal is to be a protagonist again with the two Orecas, trying to regain the competitiveness it has lacked lately.

Mirko Bortolotti will not be on the 07-Gibson #63, as he is busy in the DTM, so it will be up to his Lamborghini Squadra Corse colleague, Andrea Caldarelli, to join Doriane Pin and Daniil Kvyat, both making their debut on the Japanese track.

#9 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Filip Ugran, Bent Viscaal, Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: Paul Belletti

The trio of car #9 made up of Juan Manuel Correa, Filip Ugran and Bent Viscaal is instead confirmed, ready to have their say in a category where the fight is always very close.

“It’s a great feeling to be back in Japan, and especially Fuji. It’s an extremely demanding track and weekends are generally characterized by many variables, including the weather,” highlights Team Principal, René Rosin.

“However, the experience rewards the efforts, because the atmosphere and the fans are unique. So far we have shown great potential, but many factors and problems have hindered us. We hope to get a positive result, which would be important for our season.” .