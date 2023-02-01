Prema Racing has completed the two crews with which they will present themselves at the start of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2023 season, in which the Rosin family team doubles its commitment in the LMP2 class.

In addition to the previously announced Juan Manuel Correa and Doriane Pin, behind the wheel of the Oreca 07-Gibson we will see the official Lamborghini Squadra Corse drivers, Andrea Caldarelli and Mirko Bortolotti, at work in the collaboration launched together with Iron Lynx which will allow the Italian duo to train at their best in view of their commitment to the LMDh from 2024.

They are joined by another striker in Daniil Kvyat, returning to action in an international series after the stop imposed on Russian riders who had denied him the opportunity to race in the Endurance World Championship with G-Drive last year.

Daniil Kvyat, G-Drive Photo by: G-Drive Racing

“It is really exciting for my career to join Prema and compete together in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship. The team is well known for its previous successes and now they want to take the title in Endurance racing as well,” says Kvyat, who therefore also has the opportunity to approach and get to know the world of Lamborghini – I’m excited to be part of it and I’m very motivated to give my best to try and place us in the top positions”.

The Russian will share the wheel of car #63 with Pin and Bortolotti, the latter ready to face a full season in the series after his experience with the Oreca of Team WRT at Le Mans 2022.

“I am delighted to be joining Prema in the FIA ​​WEC this year. The team has proven to be competitive in the championship straight away, so the aim is to continue the good work this season and prepare for the LMDh programme. Big thanks to Prema and Lamborghini Squadra Corse for the trust and the opportunity”.

On the #9 of the aforementioned Correa we will see Filip Ugran at work, the 20-year-old Romanian arriving from seasons in Formula 4, FIA Formula 3, and Euroformula Open, and Bent Viscaal, who had taken part together with Correa in the Rookie Tests of the WEC in Bahrain last November obtaining convincing performances.

Caldarelli will replace Correa at Sebring, ready to take over from the Ecuadorian-American in the event of his further commitments in FIA Formula 2.

#9 Prema Orlen Team Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2: Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz, Lorenzo Colombo Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I am very happy to be back racing with Prema in this new adventure. I have good memories with the team, as I raced with them in 2007 and 2010 and they were my second family during that time, so I can’t wait to It’s time to get back with this team,” says the Abruzzese.

“It will be a new challenge for me, so I hope my knowledge and experience guide me on this path. I would like to thank Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx for allowing me to race in this programme.”

Ugran added: “I am delighted with this announcement and very happy to work with such a competitive and successful team, with a great history, it is a team recognized for its ambition to win. I am looking forward to starting a great season with great results together with the Team! Ready to race in the FIA ​​WEC 2023!”.

Viscaal comments: “I am very honored and very happy to join Prema for the 2023 FIA WEC season. It is a championship I always looked up to as a child, with the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans I already participated in last year. This will be my first full season in the WEC and I am looking forward to the challenge, especially with Prema who are one of the best and most successful teams in the world. I am confident that together we can achieve great results.”