Smiles and confidence are at home in Prema Racing after the Prologue of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which took place over the weekend in Sebring.

The Italian team has started working with its two Oreca 07-Gibson which this year lines up in the LMP2 Class with renewed crews and therefore to mix in the best possible way in view of Friday’s 1000 Miglia.

In the category United Autosports, Team WRT and also Jota immediately appeared in form in the final practice, but over the two days both Prema cars obtained good results.

Andrea Caldarelli/Filip Ugran/Bent Viscaal put together useful data in the various set-up and tire exploitation tests (without tyrewarmers) with the Oreca #9, while the #63 of Mirko Bortolotti/Daniil Kvyat/Doriane Pin was the most shape of the group from a chronological point of view.

“It was a very productive test, it was the first time for me with the LMP2 in the WEC and I mainly used these two days to increase my knowledge of the car. We also worked to prepare for the race weekend in terms of procedures and to review them “explains Caldarelli, who replaces Juan Manuel Correa at Sebring.

“On the second day we concentrated above all on the race simulation tests, which were very useful for me in acquiring a first feeling with these tires and with the car”.

Ugran adds: “The test went very well. It’s the first time I’ve come to this track, but I already like it. The pace has also been good so far and we feel we’re in a good position to start. I’m looking forward to come the race!”.

Viscaal comments: “The two days of testing were really positive. The first was even better than the second for us, because we tried a few things to improve further, but I don’t think we went in the right direction. These are the tests but, Overall, I feel quite confident that I can put in a good performance over the race weekend. The team atmosphere is great and I can’t wait to get started.”

On the other side of the garage, Bortolotti finds the wheel of an LMP2 again after his exit at Le Mans 2022: “They were a bit chaotic two days of testing, with several interruptions with red flags. Overall, we managed to bring finished most of the work. We will have to continue like this when the weekend officially gets underway.”

Kvyat, on the other hand, returns to the world stage after the ‘political’ stop: “I think they were two very productive days of testing. Together with the team and my teammates, we did a lot of work, with fast laps and long runs, and we have tried many things to progress and improve the car. We have achieved all these results and I can say that we are ready for the race weekend.”

Pin made her debut on a prototype: “I’m really happy with the Prologue, I enjoyed every single moment and it’s really special to be here for my first official test. We worked very well right from the start with the team and my team mates. team. The sensations are good and we can say that it has been a productive test. We are good, the pace is competitive and we are looking forward to next week, my first weekend in LMP2. The Sebring track is fantastic and I can’t wait for the race to come.”