The first half of the 6 Hours of Portimao runs uninterrupted, with the green flag constantly displayed as the lights go out without any interruptions. Toyota firmly maintains the lead ahead of a Ferrari which is clearly growing compared to Sebring. However, the problems suffered by the GR010 #7 and the 499P #51 open the doors for a fun three-way battle for the podium with Porsche, Cadillac and Peugeot as well. The LMP2 class is dedicated to the Prema-United Autosport duel, while five crews are candidates for victory in GTE-Am.

Hypercars

Even before the start, the Peugeot #93 suffered problems with the power steering assembly, which forced the 9X8 to start from the pits in order to be replaced, immediately setting off a lap down. When the traffic lights went out Conway with the #7 Toyota maintained the lead, while Calado with a double overtaking on the outside brought the #51 Ferrari into second position, but was soon overtaken by Buemi’s second Toyota after a few laps. The 499P #50 driven by Nicklas Nielsen, after having also lost the position on the Porsche #6, began to recover and overtook Vanthoor for third position. The Ferrari wall opens via radio and asks Calado to let his teammate pass, with the exchange of positions not without controversy. Strategy games also in the lead, with the #8 giving way to the #7 just before the pit stop.

The decision to change the left tires cost Ferrari the positions in the #6 Porsche and above all in the Cadillac, but they soon managed to recover third and fourth positions. Westbrook locks up in turn 1, flattening the tires with vibrations that force Cadillac to anticipate the second stop, lagging behind his opponents. While in, Toyota #7 is forced to pit at the request of the FIA ​​for the failure to read from the torque and power sensors of the powertrain, with the team having to replace the left rear axle shaft. The #7 lost eleven minutes and seven laps in the pits, falling to the back of the group and out of the points, but with three hours to go it remained in the running to catch up on Vanwall and Glickenhaus to try and score important points.

After the second round of stops, Ferrari also suffers problems on the 499P #51 with Giovinazzi on board. A brake.by-wire failure forces him to deactivate the front electric motor, thus having to raise the pace to save energy, as well as to return to the pits early to open the brakes more widely. Three hours from the end in Portimao leads the #8 Toyota of Hirakawa, Conway and Hartley, 46 seconds ahead of the #50 Ferrari of Nielsen, Molina and Fuoco. The Porsche #6 driven by Estre, Vanthoor and Lotterer is third and the podium will be played with the Peugeot #94 and, also based on how the staggered strategies will be resolved, with the Cadillac and the Ferrari #50.

LMP2

At the start Sean Gelael took the lead with the WRT #31, while the Prema #63 with Doriane Pin at the wheel relegated to fourth position overtaken by the two United Autosports. After the first round of stops, the United took the lead, with the #23 ahead of the #22, while the WRT #31 relegated, thanks to a 5-second penalty for not giving way in the pit lane. After three hours and four rounds of stops, United Autosport #23 leads by a handful of seconds on Prema #63recovering with Kyvat before and Bortolotti after, while United #22 remains third.

GTE-Am

When the traffic lights went out, the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse took the lead thanks to Diego Alessi. Right back it goes on stage a new duel between the Porsche of Iron Dames and the Corvette, represented by Sarah Bovy and Bean Keating, respectively. Bovy manages to sink the pass on Keating for second place, subsequently repeating himself shortly after losing his position in the pits. To put himself on stage in his first stint in the WEC is above all Wadoux, who with the Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari #83 climbs from fourth to first position. After three laps of stops and halfway through the race, however, the standings reshuffled and the Porsche of Iron Dames took the lead again, with a ten-second lead over the Corvette. In third, fourth and fifth positions sit the Ferraris #54, #83 and #21 respectively. The first five crews are separated by 25 seconds, leaving the games for victory still wide open.