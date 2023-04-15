The qualifications of the 6 hours of Portimao certify the return of the Toyotas in the first two positions of the grid, with Brendon Hartley ahead of Kamui Kobayashi, both authors of unattainable times for the competition. Second row for the two Ferrari 499Ps, who tried to work on tire wear in the race. In LMP2 Mirko Bortolotti gives Prema a pole position on the wire, while in GTE-Am everything is ready for a new duel between the Corvette and the Porsche of Iron Dames.

Hypercars, Toyota returns

The premier class qualifying closes with the pole position of the Toyota #8 of Brendon Hartley in 1’30”171”’, new track record previously held by Alpine, demonstrating the progress of the cars. The New Zealander preceded teammate Kamui Kobayashi by three tenths of a second in the sister car. Second row for Ferrari, who confirm their second strength in the order with Nicklas Nielsen on the #50 and James Calado on the #51, respectively 1.4 and 1.7 seconds behind the pole. The verdict is quite different from that of the Sebring qualifying session, but Hartley admitted that the 499P’s pole position in Florida angered Toyota, which tried to better protect the flying lap. Conversely, the Prancing Horse worked more from a race perspective, with tire wear being the weak point of the Reds at Sebring. Furthermore, in qualifying at Portimao, while Nielsen was satisfied with the lap and the car, Calado complained of a worse balance than in the morning due to variable track conditions. An error in turn 1 and a problem with the rear braking system contributed to the final time which did not satisfy the English driver.

It ranks behind the hybrid Hypercars the #6 Porsche with Kevin Estre, delayed by 2.2 seconds from the summit. The French preceded a Peugeot found, fifth with the #94 of Nico Muller. The Cadillac of Westbrook was only eighth, but only three tenths from the Porsche of Estre, demonstrating a very compact center group. In the rear, Romain Dumas and Glickenhaus win the duel with Tom Dilmann and Vanwall.

LMP2, Prema swing

Qualifications dedicated to balance and suspense in LMP2. At the green light, Mirko Bortolotti’s Prema #63 remains in the pits, with the worried mechanics even removing the tail and bonnet to carry out checks on the engine. The Italian still manages to enter the track and, despite the late entry, manages to move into first position on the first available lap. However, Bortolotti’s time was canceled due to having exceeded the track limits, but on the following lap the Italian brought the #63 back into the lead. Prema thus conquers the pole position with a time of 1’34”303”’, with just 1 thousandth of an advantage on Gabriel Aubry’s Vector Sport #10. Opening the second row will be the United Autosport #22 of Philip Hanson, while in fourth position will be the Hertza-Jota #48 of Yfei Ye, winner at Sebring and leader of the championship.

GTE-Am, Keating rematch

Among the GTEs, pole position goes to Corvettes winner at Sebring and leader in the championship. Ben Keating set the best time in 1’41”362”’, two tenths behind the Porsche 911 RSR #85 of the Iron Dames, driven by Sarah Bovy. A revenge with respect to the qualifying of Florida, when the same crews monopolized the front row with reversed parts. The two cars put on a show in the early stages of the race at Sebring before the withdrawal of the Iron Dames, heralding another duel also in the Portuguese corners. In the second row instead in Portimao they will start the two AF Corse Ferraris. Diego Alessi conquered the third position with the #21 Red, ahead of the #54 twin driven by Thomas Flohr. In fifth position we find the Aston Martin #25 driven by Al Harthy of the Ort by TF team, which completes the presence of all four manufacturers in the first five places. The #77 Kessel Racing Ferrari, third at Sebring, will start seventh with the time set by Kimura, while you have to drop to ninth position to find Christian Ried at the wheel of the #77 Dempsey Proton Racing Porsche, second in Florida. The 6 Hours of Portimao will start on Sunday 16 April at 1 pm Italian time.