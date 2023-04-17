It was said on the eve that with its leveled asphalt Portimao would give a more representative picture of the values ​​on the field. The verdict is once again that of a Toyota that remains the point of reference, not only with an unstoppable GR010, but also in the maintenance operations in the pits. Immediately behind, however, the pursuers grow and only increase the trepidation for when they will finally reach the level of the world champions. The order of arrival, with five different manufacturers in the top five, is just a taste of what the WEC could be like in a year’s time.

Bittersweet Portimao for Toyota

The 6 Hours of Portimao makes it clear once again that, until the opponents gain the necessary experience, only reliability can stop the Toyotas. Reliability that mainly revolves around the electronics, given that the GR010 #7 suffered from the failure to read the powertrain torque and power sensors. The FIA ​​has asked to resolve the problem as these sensors are essential for the race stewards to verify compliance with the maximum power curves imposed by the Balance of Performance. The incident was an opportunity for Toyota to show the world what it is capable of. The mechanics disassembled the rear suspension, replaced the left axle shaft and reassembled all in just eleven minutes, an operation that still allowed the crew to score two points in ninth position. A real artistic performance, which not only shows the speed of the mechanics, but also how the GR010 was designed to guarantee accessibility and interventions in a short time.

In any case, the episode demonstrates how with over ten Hypercars on the grid, every slightest technical boredom comes at a high price. An unscheduled stop could now mean leaving the points and affect the fight for the title which, for the moment, appears to be a private matter between #7 and #8. Overall, Toyota looks more dominant than it has in the past two years against Glickenhaus and the Alpine LMP1. We have already talked about how much the car has grown, but the contrast also makes us reflect on the influence of the new method of defining the Balance of Performance. In fact, it is not the purpose of the BoP to give a showbut must limit itself to bringing the cars to theoretically similar performances, so that there can be competition. It is the differences in the project that need to be ironed out, without in any way nullifying the sporting merits of those who manage to prepare the set-up and strategies in the best possible way. For this reason, a BoP that is now defined on the basis of simulations based on the parameters of the cars appears much fairer than previously, when it started from the times recorded on the track to try to match them, going far beyond the technical aspect.

Ferrari improves in the race

On the eve of the Portuguese round, Ferrari felt he had halved the gap from Toyota in the race. After eight hours in Sebring, the 499P finished two laps behind, while in Portimao the delay was only one lap, in a race that was two hours shorter and without the penalties and errors expected in Florida. It is therefore difficult to establish whether the disadvantage on the pace has been halved, but it has certainly improved. Contrary to Sebring, in Portugal Ferrari concentrated more on race pace rather than expressing maximum performance over one lap. The main limitation in America was tire degradation, but in the Algarve in the first half of the race the 499Ps performed at their best right at the end of the stint, proving to be even faster than the GR010 on worn tyres. However, the impression is that in the second half of the race the evolution of the track, which progressively rubberized and cooled, changed the balance of the Red and brought the Toyota back to life. It will be necessary now in Maranello try to extend the usage window of the 499P in any environmental condition, also in view of the changeable weather in Spa and the night stages of Le Mans.

Other encouraging news for Ferrari was having put both cars in a position to travel at similar paces, while the #51 had been in trouble at Sebring. This time however it was reliability that slowed down the second 499P, with the brake-by-wire problem which forced the hybrid to be deactivated. Not a minor annoyance, given that the front generator takes on a large part of the braking load on the front axle, so much so that without it the brakes quickly overheated. Pier Guidi admirably drove the #51 under the checkered flag, but the FIA ​​will have reason to meditate for the future on the dangers of a car on the track aware of having almost no brakes.

Rising group

Like Ferrari, too Porsche the approach march to the top continues, after the progress seen in Sebring compared to Daytona. Not only did the 963 take its first WEC podium, yet another achievement for Captain Penske, but also its first IMSA win at Long Beach. There is intense communication between the two teams involved in America and in the World Cup. Having four cars around the world, to which customers will soon join, will allow Porsche to accumulate a large amount of data useful for developing the car. The feeling from the outside though is that in la Portimao Cadillac Dallara was still the third force, but the flattening of the front wheel compromised the final result.

However, it expresses the greatest progress Peugeot, for which the most important news was that he finally completed a race without problems, net of the replacement of the power steering on the #93 during the start. The new hydraulic gearbox actuators appear to have solved the problems of the previous electro-mechanical components, allowing Peugeot to run consistently, accumulate data and concentrate on performance. The 9X8 lapped close to Ferrari, Cadillac and Porsche in the first half of the race, only to drop back in the second half, with the impression that even for Peugeot the evolution of the track sent the car out the window. At the back of the group Glickenhaus concludes eighth in a state of better form than in Sebring, although still with a mountain to climb to get back into the fight with the opponents. Race to forget finally for vanwall, who made great efforts not to repeat the human errors committed in Florida, when apparently the correct parts were not fitted to the car. However, it should be remembered that we are talking about a car and a team that have covered just 5,000 km of tests, against the 24,000 and counting of the competition. Next appointment in two weeks at Spa, where the second Cadillac and Porsche of the ‘Hertz-Jota. The Ardennes marathon will be the great dress rehearsal in view of Le Mans and will tell a lot about hierarchies on a super-fast track.