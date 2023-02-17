Porsche is still licking its wounds after the debut of the 963 in Daytona, about 20 days before the event.

The Penske team technicians, who deal with the management of the two German LMDhs that took part for the first time in a race against their category rivals, immediately got back to work to solve the problems that afflicted them in Florida.

Team boss Jonathan Diuguid took part in a round table discussion with other colleagues from the rival teams participating in the FIA ​​WEC and journalists present, including Motorsport.com, explained the situation in recent weeks.

“Daytona helped us understand how to proceed with the organization of a race and how to deal with the technical problems that have arisen, in view of this first season. We immediately went back to work in Sebring to fix certain things and we are working hard and with great motivation” Diuguid said.

“We are sure there are other things to learn and understand, but we really want to show what we are capable of and how competitive the 963 can be, so there is confidence.”

Confidence that had been somewhat dashed when the 24h opening season of the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship concluded, with both Porsches affected by technical issues.

“We were a little disappointed with our performance at Daytona, but the commitment continued after the race, working well with Xtrac and our partners related to the hybrid system and technical components to solve the problems.”

“We are doing our utmost to make sure we arrive at Sebring prepared. This is our job and our role: to represent Porsche and Penske in the best possible way.”

“In the last two days we have done the IMSA collective tests in Florida, our goal is to make sure we are ready in the next two weeks for the WEC and IMSA races”.

After honestly making an apology, Diuguid then underlined how difficult the commitment with this type of new generation car is, not only for Porsche, but also for the other brands that have chosen the LMDh.

“All the LMDh manufacturers had problems during the tender. Ours were definitely visible for all to see, but I also believe that having specific common components is a positive measure for cost control. They can be developed on multiple platforms, but these obviously they are different”.

“There are various engines with different characteristics, different vibration levels and things like that. We are working with suppliers to make sure we understand how these components are affected by the architecture our team has chosen and how to ensure that these parts are reliable in future”.

Among other things, the Sebring weekend will see Porsche engaged on two fronts, because on Friday there is the 1000 Miglia of the FIA ​​WEC, while on Saturday the 12h of the IMSA. And the Daytona experience will help in some way.

“Certainly having raced the 24h of Daytona was an advantage because, as I said before, we learned a lot of things in racing conditions, which obviously can’t be repeated in tests. This certainly puts us ahead from a certain point of view, but compared at the WEC I don’t know to what extent”.

“We haven’t tested in Europe since last summer, but we’ll be back before Sebring and I think the preparation for this race can be valid both from a WEC and IMSA point of view. The technical regulations and homologations are common in the two championships, as are the tires”.

“There are other manufacturers and teams who, like us, have cars in both championships, so the rules for testing have also been set to ensure we don’t get any advantage over the others. For this we have to exploit the gaps in the two calendars to go to the track to turn”.

“We brought people from the WEC program to Sebring, as technicians and also the two drivers, Michael Christensen and Dane Cameron, to maximize the efficiency of the information we are gathering. Our IMSA program is carrying out tests at Sebring and the German team is grappling with a rollout scheduled for the WEC race at Sebring”.

“As we continue to grow and prepare to compete in both championships, we will have events like this where our infrastructure will be more connected, putting pressure on staff and operations managers to better understand everything.”

Finally, Diuguid was unable to say much more about the customer cars that should arrive during the season, but remains convinced that they will be useful for the official programme.

“At the moment I don’t know how the construction operations are going for the teams that have requested the 963s, you have to ask our Vice President, Thomas Laudenbach, who is handling the matter”.

“Personally, however, I can say that every 963 that will be on the track this year and in the next ones will become an additional source of information for the others too, whether they are official or not, so the sooner we have the cars on the track, the better it will be for everyone. “.