The podium conquered by André Lotterer, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor at the 6 Hours of Fuji has a completely different flavor compared to the one at the beginning of the year in Portimao. In Portugal, third place was achieved also thanks to the inconveniences suffered by Toyota and Ferrari, who however had a significant advantage in terms of pace. In Japan, however, the 963 competed for the lead with Toyota for a long time, only to then keep Ferrari at a distance in fourth position. The reshuffling of the Balance of Performance certainly benefited the Stuttgart Hypercar, which was already a protagonist in its own right a leap in performance.

Support from America

To track the growth of the 963 it is not possible to treat the WEC program separately from the IMSA program. In fact, the two teams collaborate as a single entity, sharing data and experiences to accelerate the learning path of the Zuffenhausen Hypercar. The recent results achieved in North America tell of a general progress of the car, in a period of time in which there is a lack of feedback from the WEC. In fact, in the last five events of the IMSA championship, the 963s have achieved three pole positions and four podium finishes, including two victories. Worth noting is the double achieved in the last race in Indianapolis.

In the WEC instead the Balance of Performance contributed to restoring competitiveness to Porsches. The 963s ran with the same power and with 26 kg less than the Toyotas, while the advantage over the Cadillac was decidedly less clear. The Italian-American car, the only LMDh on the grid together with Porsche, had 11 fewer horsepower, but was also 14 kg lighter than its German rival. In qualifying as in the race, there was no comparison between the two LMDhs, with the Porsches clearly more competitive.

On Saturday the two Penske Porsches monopolized the second row. At the start the #6 driven by Lotterer, Estre and Vanthoor took the lead, which it then defended for two thirds of the race. Stuck in dirty air, the two Toyotas did not have enough pace advantage to take the lead, having to wait until the fourth hour. Overall, pilots reported positive sensations from the passenger compartment, while another quality to emerge in Japan is the 963’s ability to quickly bring the tires up to temperature. During the six-hour race, the #6 crew gained a total of 3 seconds on the pit laps over the top Toyota and a whopping 14 seconds over the #50 Ferrari.

Eight cars competing

The Zuffenhausen company begins to reap the fruits of the great effort made to field numerous cars in the race already in the debut season. Including the private teams, there are four 963s now involved in the WEC, to which are added as many protagonists in America in the IMSA championship. The data collected from eight cars in the race are then added their respective test programs carried forward on both sides of the Atlantic. Progress in performance is a natural consequence.

“They never overtook us when braking, except for overtaking in turn 10. This was definitely positive. Our traction was better than ever”. Kevin Estre’s statements reported by Sportscar365 place emphasis on traction, a choice of words that is not accidental. Effectively discharging the driving power to the ground, which for the LMDh is limited to the rear axle only, remains one of the main points of attention at Porsche. “One of our weak points remains the car’s handling”confirms Urs Kuratle, director of official racing programs.

Effectively managing traction is a priority both to quickly acquire speed but above all to limit skidding, overheating and therefore degradation of the rear tires. To improve on this front, Porsche has acted on two fronts. The first concerns the mechanical-aerodynamic balance, addressing some issues of sensitivity to ground clearance that emerged in the first races of the season. The experience gained on the track also helped to go beyond the limits of simulation tools.

In parallel, the hybrid system software is an equally valuable tool. Although maximum power is limited point by point by the regulation, the docility of delivery helps optimize traction. Having two engines available, thermal and electric, the teams can study the most effective way to deliver the granted power. The aggressiveness and timing of electric power delivery can also influence vehicle dynamics. The development of the electric motor’s software is also central to Formula E, where it takes the name of due to its dynamic properties Chassis Control. Thanks to the work on the suspension and hybrid, Porsche managed to restore momentum to the WEC program of the 963, finding performance also thanks to its own merits as well as to the changes to the BoP.