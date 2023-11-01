The 8h of Bahrain represents another great opportunity for Porsche to reach the podium in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, as we reach the last event of the 2023 season.

Fresh from the excellent performance at Fuji, the 963s managed by Team Penske and the private ones of Jota and Proton will be able to enjoy a further weight discount from the new Balance of Performance, which took 7 kg off them and provided them with an extra chance to go to undermine Toyota and Ferrari.

These two are still in contention for the assignment of the drivers’ title and the inclusion of one or more LMDh from Weissach could represent a dangerous variable or an ally for one or the other.

From this point of view there is no interest on the part of the Germans to enter the fight and become the balance, but only the desire to be able to best express the potential of the 963 and try to obtain that coveted victory which arrived in IMSA , while in the World Championship – where Hypercars race – it is still missing.

Photo by: Masahide Kamio #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

“I expect that in Bahrain we will be at the head of the group. In the intense heat of the desert, tire management plays a vital role. We have made decisive progress in this regard in recent months and are well prepared,” explains Urs Kuratle, Program Director LMDh official.

“I am also optimistic due to the fact that the track has almost no bumps and the curbs are relatively flat: this should suit our 963. We would like to end Porsche Team Penske Motorsport’s first season in the FIA ​​WEC with another podium.”

Jonathan Diuguid, CEO Porsche Penske Motorsport, also shared the same opinion: “We knew that this first season in the WEC would be tough and that fighting for podiums was an ambitious goal given the circumstances. The last race at Fuji was a clear demonstration of this which is possible when we work the strategy to our advantage with great driving and a well-balanced 963.”

“We intend to go to Bahrain and do the same. This time, however, we must turn the advantage into a victory and end the season with a result that we all deserve for the effort we have put in and the level of talent we have.” .

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, adds: “We have experienced a season of mixed fortunes, but we have always given our all in the fierce competition of the Hypercar Class. It would be fantastic for the entire team, the drivers and for our fans if we could manage to bring home another podium in Bahrain.”

“The last race in Fuji clearly underlined our recent progress. We are eager to build on these results and arrive at the winter break with a podium.”

“On Sunday we will participate in the FIA ​​WEC official test day with our 963. On this occasion, our new DTM champion, Thomas Preining, will drive the car for the first time. I am very curious to see how it will perform.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

On the drivers front, Michael Christensen is ready to have his say aboard the #5 of Team Penske with Dane Cameron and Frédéric Makowiecki.

“It has been a tough and challenging season, we have learned a lot in recent months and translated our insights from racing on both sides of the Atlantic into better performances. This is why I am confident that in Bahrain we will make further progress and have the chance to move up on the podium again. It would be fantastic if we could end the season in third place in the Constructors’ standings.”

His teammate Kévin Estre, who will be in the #6 with André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor, echoes him: “I’m optimistic and I hope that we can match the speed of our last race in Japan. Maybe we could even improve a little, it would be fantastic! The track characteristics in Bahrain are very different to those of Fuji: It’s mainly about preserving the tires on aggressive asphalt for a long stint. It won’t be easy, but it’s always the key to success in Bahrain. I’d like to finish the our difficult season with a success”.

Photo by: Porsche #38 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: Antonio Felix da Costa, Yifei Ye, Will Stevens

Among the privateers, our Gimmi Bruni has just celebrated the podium with Proton’s 963 in IMSA and will now try to repeat it together with Harry Tincknell and Neel Jani.

“We want to continue our growth. The pace of our Porsche 963 in the IMSA race in Indianapolis and in the WEC event at Fuji was excellent, but we were not able to reap the benefits”, underlines the Roman.

“That changed recently at Road Atlanta, where we finished on the podium in the last race in North America. We started the season late, but we have gained a great deal of experience, data and knowledge in the last few weeks. I am confident that we will be very strong again in Bahrain.”