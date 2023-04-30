At Spa-Francorchamps Porsche collected another prank on the woolen wire, losing the podium right on the last lap and always at the hands of Ferrari.

The beautiful battle for success in the LMGTE PRO Class of 2022 was seen again this year, but for 3rd place in the Hypercar Class between Frédéric Makowiecki’s 963 and James Calado’s 499P. Last year the latter defended his success with the #51 488 with clenched teeth and this time he instead set off in pursuit of Weissach’s LMDh to give Maranello the third consecutive Top3 finish of the season.

After the podium obtained in Portimão, Porsche Penske Motorsport had very high expectations for the third event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, but problems already experienced once again emerged in the Ardennes.

In the meantime, it must be said that once again Qualifying proved to be very complicated and that the 963 finished well away from the positions that count. At the start, the decision to mount dry tires on a wet track paid off, but the #6 Kévin Estre/André Lotterer/Laurens Vanthoor didn’t go beyond 54 laps, even though they managed to get up to second place on the track that was going to dry.

The German prototype stopped on the straight and shut down completely due to an electrical problem that the team is trying to figure out exactly what caused it. The fact is that Vanthoor was not even able to pass the wheel to his companions, repeatedly trying to restart the car, which was dead to all intents and purposes.

“While I was going through the last chicane, suddenly the whole electrical system shut down. I did some procedures to restart the system, but unfortunately it didn’t work. We still have to analyze what exactly happened,” explained the Belgian.

“It’s a real shame because up until then our race was going very well. Our strategy turned out to be perfect and the car was fantastic to drive. We made the right decision to opt for slick tyres, especially at the start.”

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Hopes passed into the hands of the #5 of Makowiecki/Dane Cameron/Michael Christensen, but not without avoiding headaches as the electric clutch control started acting up in the initial stint led by Christensen.

At the first pit stop, the problem was solved by restarting the system and the Dane resumed his race to slowly climb back up, also taking advantage of the Safety Cars.

Cameron handed over the wheel to Makowiecki for the final part, but as we already saw at Sebring, the main problem here was the sudden drop in performance of the rear tyres.

Calado reassembled quickly, recovering 20″ in the last quarter of an hour, arriving in Porsche’s slipstream and overtaking it at the very beginning of the last lap of the race, relegating the 963 to fourth place with a Makowiecki who was unable to do anything to counter the rival.

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frederic Makowiecki Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“After a difficult qualifying we fought to be competitive again in the race and all in all we did a great team job. We encountered small problems during the six hours but we overcame them well,” says Cameron.

“Today the balance of our car was much better and our pace was significantly faster. The podium was close at hand, but unfortunately it eluded us at the last moment. The next round is at Le Mans. We will do our best to get even more performance from the 963”.

The 24h of Le Mans is the big event of the year and for this very reason Porsche presented the livery it will adopt for the three official 963s present on the Circuit de la Sarthe on Friday evening.

Beyond everything, however, it is understandable that there is a little apprehension because a project as complicated as that of the LMDh managed by Team Penske is certainly not easy to make work, but in three races something has always gone wrong and the performance on the flying lap is still slow in coming.

“It was a difficult Spa, the #6 car retired due to a technical failure and now we have to fully investigate the cause. We did a good job with the #5 and opted for an ideal strategy,” explains Jonathan Diuguid , CEO of Porsche Penske Motorsport.

“However, we weren’t fast enough. We need to see where we can improve and make further progress. Operationally, everything worked perfectly.”

Porsche Motorsport Vice President Thomas Laudenbach adds: “We only lost the podium on the last lap and finished fourth, so it’s very disappointing. The team did a good job. Our strategy was top notch and we made the right choice of tires at the start.”

“However, we have to recognize that, due to the current balance of power, things have been out of reach for us so far. We have to shrug off today’s result and keep working hard to improve further.”

#38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963 : Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens, Yifei Ye Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Finally, however, there is a positive aspect to underline, namely the good race that the Jota guys had in their debut with their new 963.

The first LMDh from a customer of the Stuttgart brand crossed the finish line in sixth position in the Hypercar category with the trio of António Félix Da Costa/Will Stevens/Yifei Ye.

The British team limited itself to taking the Belgian race as a test as the #38 car had been withdrawn a few days ago; the drivers did not commit any mistakes or foolishness, collecting important data and information that bode well for the future, and a points finish that could have been better if it hadn’t been for some unfortunate episodes with the Full Course Yellow and Safety Car neutralizations .

“We only got hold of the car a few days before this race weekend and we practically threw ourselves into the fray – highlights Da Costa – The fact that we managed to complete the 6h in these circumstances without any technical problems is worth it.” .

“The team did an incredible job. We didn’t even push the car to the limit: our priority was to do as many laps and collect as much data as possible. Now we will carefully examine everything, do some testing and then go to Le Mans even stronger.”