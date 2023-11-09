The first season of the double commitment between IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship ended with ups and downs for the Porsche 963s.

The official LMDhs managed by Team Penske made an excellent impression in the GTP Class of the American series, winning races and fighting for the title until the end, while among the Hypercars of the World Championship they suffered the most.

It is clear that at its debut the expectations on the German brand were very high due to the coat of arms it has, but the enormous complexity that the new generation prototype chosen by the Weissach manufacturer has led to various management and development difficulties over the period is also true. of the season.

Motorsport.com spoke about a 2023 full of aspects to cover with the Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, Thomas Laudenbach, who in this exclusive interview touched on various very interesting points while also giving a look at the future.

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport

How do you rate the season in general?

“If we look at the negative aspects, we cannot be satisfied: it was a modest year, with too many errors in various sectors. Without going into details, overall, however, I think it is also very positive that we managed to obtain performance with the 963 In the first half of the season we carried out tests on this and if we look at the 3rd place obtained among the Manufacturers it is not bad. But it is clear that it is not where we want to be or where Porsche needs to be.”

How much did the double WEC-IMSA commitment have?

“We set ourselves a very difficult task by entering two championships at the same time, working with the Penske team that we already knew and putting together a new one in Mannheim for the customer cars. All in all, every single decision made was correct, but overall it made things very difficult for us. And I think the result was that it took us longer to take the steps we wanted. But once again, we showed that we can grow.”

Seen in the second half of the season, as said before…

“Exactly, especially in the second half of the year, we have made real progress. Let’s not forget that the competition is different in the two series. I think that in IMSA it is easier to judge because we only have LMDh cars, so the values ​​are more obvious. But we benefit from a structure that works with a single partner in the WEC and IMSA, so there is a great exchange of information that allows us to make progress everywhere. If perhaps in the WEC they were not so evident, in IMSA instead they are very clear.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

Was it the right choice to team up with Roger Penske in the WEC?

“Yes, absolutely. Probably not the easiest because we could have chosen a team already present in Europe. But we think in the long term, not just for one season, thinking about the benefits that it can bring over the years. For us it is right, we have the huge advantage that it’s much easier to exchange data and work closely together if you only have one partner and not two.”

Compared to the 956, 962 and 919 models, the 963 had inferior performance and results at its debut; what can we expect for 2024?

“I know that the expectations are high, as are ours. But having been in motorsport for decades, I am also a realist and, as I said, we have a difficult task and the objective is very clear: we want to fight for the victory. That’s where the It has to be Porsche, but in the first year it was tough, even though we tried our hardest. Besides the fact that I would like to be first in any championship on my debut, I think it’s very positive to see how we’re going, always thinking in the long term.”

So the commitment is multi-year…

“We don’t enter a championship to leave after a year, that’s not what we want. I believe that the decisions taken were correct, we hope to be able to collect much more in the coming years. To answer the question above, we clearly expect to do still steps forward. This concerns the performance of the car, strategic decisions and operational aspects. Races are won if everything is in order. This is nothing new.”

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #6 Team Penske Porsche 963: Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet, Laurens Vanthoor

The success of the LMDh formula is clear, but you are the only manufacturer that follows the path expected for customers; How come?

“I don’t know. First of all, I don’t know what other manufacturers have in mind. The only thing I can say is that we have a long history with customers. Secondly, it doesn’t make our life easier in terms of service, which is an effort, nor for the fact that your own customers like to beat you. And at the same time, we go out of our way to provide them with a good car. Third, I think it’s a bit sad that none of the other brands offer cars for customers”.

Why, in your opinion?

“If you look at the production lines, you can probably argue that we don’t need customer cars because there are already several official ones. But I’ve been in the business long enough and I find it hard to imagine that for ten years or more we will have so many manufacturers in the championship. I don’t know if anyone remembers a decade with so many brands. I can’t, it’s never happened. The day will come when we will be because we love this sport, endurance racing and we want to make sure they live a long time. So everyone will be happy to have a customer here and another customer there. For this reason, I believe we should treat them well when the situation is good. And we are the only ones who do that.”

Will there be updates for 2024? Will you also give them to customers for free?

“If it’s new parts, obviously they have to pay, it’s a very clear philosophy and I think it’s very good, because I think we treat our customers fairly, if there’s something that doesn’t work properly and we have to make a change. Can you imagine someone making an LMDh Evo and giving it away to all the customers? I’ve never seen it. Surely the customers will always have the same stuff as us, 100%. They have to respect the regulations, like us.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963: Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens, Yifei Ye

How many customer cars will we see between WEC and IMSA next year?

“More or less what we have today, maybe one more. But don’t forget that it depends not only on us, but above all on the customers. The philosophy is not to flood the Porsche series, if we sell the car to a customer it always happens in concurrently with the question: are we able to give the right support? Because it’s not about selling and making money; it’s not the typical corporate approach.”

So far, results have arrived, see the Proton Competition podium at Petit Le Mans…

“If the car goes on the track, we want to make sure that it works correctly, no matter if it concerns the drivers, our assistance or the level of the team. And honestly, I think that so far we can be very satisfied with how the one from the Proton team has performed at Road Atlanta. I think we’ve accomplished that goal of providing a car and a package that really puts them in a position to compete, which is important.”

What changes do you intend to make to catch up with Toyota and possibly win Le Mans?

“The only thing I can say is that we will definitely continue with our work. We have had the 963 in our hands for a year now, seeing what the strong points are and where we could be better. But it’s not like there is a solution miraculous or that we think we’re okay with that. I think we’ve seen this this year, there’s a lot of work on the details and we’re still making progress. So we’ll definitely change little things, but we won’t make a revolution. And honestly, I can’t tell you in detail which parts may be changed or updated.”

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #59 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Harry Tincknell, Gianmaria Bruni, Neel Jani

Is this a discussion that concerns the whole car?

“We will work on any area. On the performance of the drivers, operational aspects, strategy, the technical part of the car. But I repeat, it is not the question of just one point to correct and then gain half a second. It is about small steps in every sector” .

When you talk about pilots, do you intend to confirm all six?

“We have to see, we haven’t made a decision yet. We always do it at the end of the season, but everyone can always improve, even us as engineers by better defining the strategy. The drivers have the task of doing it with the car, working on themselves, trying to adapt the driving style. This is what I mean.”

How has the relationship between Porsche and Penske grown in one year?

“We love each other! It’s a really great relationship, of course sometimes we have different opinions and we talk about it together, making a decision. It’s a very professional relationship, I say this because there are two well-known organizations individually. We both want to be at the top, we have the same objective and this is the basis on which we work together. For me it’s a fruitful relationship mixed with a bit of fun because these guys know what they’re doing and we know it too.”

What is Porsche’s position on hydrogen and the Class that will be introduced at Le Mans?

“We are very careful about this. Whatever Porsche does on the track has to be relevant to what Porsche does on public roads. This is what drives our commitment. Let’s say we are watching everything carefully right now.”

Additional information by Rachit Thukral and Gary Watkins