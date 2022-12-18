The line-up of the Hypercar class for the 2023 World Endurance season takes shape. During the “Nights of Champions” evening, Porsche announced the drivers who will have the honor of sitting at the wheel of the official 963 under the Penske banner. The Zuffenhausen-based company in particular communicated the formations for both the campaign in the world championship and in the IMSA North American championship.

No particular surprise for the crews entered in the WEC, largely made up of the protagonists of the victories in GTE-Pro, not without some new additions. Porsche #5 will be driven by Michael Cristensen, Fred Makowiecki and Dane Cameron, while the #6 is an all stars crew. In fact, he will see the second of the official Porsche 963 at the wheel Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor. The German brand also announced that Matt Campbell-Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy-Mathieu Jaminet will be the pairings for the two LMDhs entered in the IMSA championship. Dane Cameron and Michael Christensen will join their teammates for the Daytona debut, completing the trios needed to contest a 24-hour marathon. According to the editorial staff of Sportscar365 moreover, the same Cameron and Christensen will also be at the start of the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Petit Le Mans, the other two long-term races of the North American championship.

During the evening, Porsche also announced that Gianmaria BruniRomain Dumas, Richard Lietz and Thomas Preining will continue to be part of the Zuffenhausen family. sportcar365 anticipates that a place aboard one of the private 963s is expected for the Italian driver, in particular with the Proton Competition team. However, Porsche has already stressed that the LMDhs for customer teams will not be ready before April and therefore will not be able to take part in the inaugural race at Sebring.