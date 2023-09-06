The declared objective is the podium for the Porsches involved in the 6h of Fuji, the penultimate round of the season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which is scheduled for the weekend.

The two official 963 LMDhs managed by Team Penske will be in action in the Hypercar Class, with Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki sharing the wheel of the #5, while in the #6 we will still see the trio formed by Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor.

Also confirmed the presence of the two private Weissach prototypes entered by Jota with the # 38 for António Félix Da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye, and by the Proton Competition which saw Gimmi Bruni, Harry Tincknell and Neel Jani debut with their # 99 at Monza, where a retirement came in the final stages.

Starting from the two official line-ups, the improvements over the year have been seen, even if reliability will once again play a fundamental role which on some occasions has seen the Porsches suffer.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: Paul Belletti See also The Isola district, the Manzoni theatre, Giannino: Silvio's Milan

“The Fuji circuit has unique characteristics – says Urs Kuratle, Director of the LMDh official program – With the longest straight of the WEC calendar of almost 1.5 kilometers and several tight and technical corners in the third sector, the track poses great challenges to engineers and pilots”.

“The main one will be finding the ideal balance between downforce and top speed. These conditions are a bit reminiscent of Le Mans. We were very fast in June and this makes me confident for the race in Japan.”

Jonathan Diuguid, CEO of Porsche Penske Motorsport, adds: “It’s no secret that the European phase of the season has had its ups and downs, but the growth since Sebring has been positive. Despite the lack of podium finishes, our performance at Monza was strong, so we aim to continue like this between Asia and the Middle East.”

“The Fuji event will require perfect reliability; of course we haven’t had the chance to test there, so we are keen to learn as much of the track as possible during the practice sessions, where every lap will count. Then, during the race, we will need to make sure we are smart with the tires by managing them well on a high degrading surface, using the notorious changeable weather conditions to our advantage. I have no doubt we will put on a fantastic show for the fans, aiming for another podium finish.” .

#38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963 : Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens, Yifei Ye Photo by: Paul Belletti

Moving instead to the customer garages, for Ye doing well with Jota’s 963 is essential, being like a home race for him.

“The first seven months of the year have been very demanding, so I really enjoyed the rest period after Monza. I relaxed, but I also trained a lot and prepared intensely physically and mentally for the last two races of the season.” ‘year”, comments the Chinese.

“Our team analyzed the data from Monza. We have concrete ideas on what we want to try at Fuji to become even more competitive. I can’t wait to go there because I used to race karts there when I was 10-11. As a driver selected by Porsche Motorsport Asia-Pacific, of course it is important for me to deliver a particularly good performance on an Asian track.”

#99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Gianmaria Bruni, Harry Tincknell, Neel Jani See also Sampdoria, 3 knots to untie: Shoulder and Lorieri out and it is ultimatum for Osti Photo by: Paul Belletti

After the debut in Monza, Jani aims to continue learning more about the car together with Proton: “We took advantage of the long break after the last race in Monza to analyze our first experiences with the Porsche 963. At Fuji we will compete with a completely new car, given that the one from Monza will be deployed in the IMSA”.

“I know the track well from my WEC races. The fans in Japan are always extremely enthusiastic and I can’t wait to soak up the atmosphere there. From a sporting point of view, we are giving our all, as always. But we’re still a rookie team, so every lap is important because there’s still so much to do.”