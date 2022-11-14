It is a bitter farewell that Porsche gives to the LMGTE PRO Class at the end of the 8h in Bahrain, the last event of the 2022 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which took place on Saturday evening.

At Sakhir, the 911 RSR-19s prepared by Manthey aimed to overthrow Ferrari, which however, like 12 months ago, had the upper hand both in the Drivers’ championship – with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado – and in the Constructors’ championship.

Weissach’s cars got off to a good start, with the #91 of Gimmi Bruni and Richard Lietz maintaining the lead from Pole Position pulling behind the #92 of Michael Christensen and Kévin Estre.

However, the 488s immediately flexed their muscles and after a while they hoisted themselves to the lead, benefiting from a better pace. The key was above all a Full Course Yellow decreed just when everyone had already been in the pits, while Calado/Pier Guidi still had to make the pit stop.

This gave way to the Ferrari #51 duo to leap to the lead and significantly stretch on everyone, while even the Corvette managed to overtake the Porsches in a second neutralization moment.

“We had decided to put pressure on the #52 Ferrari, so we stopped earlier to try and overtake them using the new tires – Christensen explains to Motorsport.com – The FCY came out the next lap and was the only car in the fight for the title he hadn’t made the belay yet it was #51. It was the biggest stroke of luck I’ve ever seen.”

“Then they extended the advantage to 40″, also having a better pace and managing tire wear better. I understood that it would be very hard, we tried to understand how to reshuffle the cards with strategies and therefore we stopped at a different time than expected, but here was an FCY again.”

“There we ended up even further behind and risked even being lapped. Once again we didn’t have the pace to play it. It didn’t go the way we wanted, but evidently it wasn’t the day”.

The glimmer of hope was rekindled in the finale when the #51 Ferrari had gearbox problems that sank it to the bottom of the category, but by resisting to the finish line in Maranello they were able to celebrate the World Championships anyway.

“How did I feel? I’d say that karma affected them, but evidently not enough. That’s how it went, they managed to finish the race and win the championship. From a strategic point of view, we did everything right, we weren’t lucky with the episodes, which put us out of the game. Unfortunately, sometimes it happens and it’s a shame, “concludes the Dane.

Estre adds: “It didn’t go as we had imagined, we set off to win the titles and we return home empty-handed. We didn’t have any speed and we were unlucky. Unfortunately, it must also be said that the Ferraris were faster than us in the second half of the season”.

In the end, Porsche also played the card of stopping the #91 in the pits to allow the #92 to inherit a position which, in the event of the Ferrari or Corvette retiring, could have handed the title to Estre/Christensen.

In this way, Bruni and Lietz were not even able to end their very good weekend on the podium, passing fourth.

“We tried to help the #92 as it had a better chance of winning the title in case the #51 stalled, but we weren’t lucky with the FCYs in the race, finding ourselves fighting behind,” says Bruni speaking to Motorsport .com.

“It’s a shame because the car was running very well, also thanks to the excellent work of some new team members who had to replace other owners who were unable to attend due to flu”.

“We did what we could, but I’m happy with how the season went. We were fast and won Le Mans, so now we can focus on the new and exciting era of prototypes to come.”

Lietz also shares the same opinion: “Even though everything was done well, we didn’t have a chance. I’m sure many will know why. I didn’t understand the management of the Balance of Performance this season. I wish our colleagues working on 963 next year more luck with the BoP.”

From the top management of the brand, the vice president of Porsche Motorsport, Thomas Thomas Laudenbach, comments: “It is a disappointing result for us. we weren’t able to win despite our merits.”

“We were really unlucky twice with the timing of the FCYs, so it was a disappointing performance for the last race in the LMGTE PRO category. However, let’s not forget that we won the Class at Le Mans last June with the 911 RSR.”

Alexander Stehlig, FIA WEC Program Director, comments: “At the end of the race we were too slow and our rivals had more luck with the FCYs. We need to understand if our lack of pace was due to the tires or the BoP. We are disappointed, we figured a different result to conclude this great program of the House”.