Porsche Penske Motorsport is in Aragón, where between today and tomorrow it will be engaged in a 36-hour endurance test in preparation for the 24h of Le Mans.

The Weissach manufacturer brought its official drivers to Spain to sort out the final details on the 963 LMDh in view of the race on the Circuit de la Sarthe in mid-June.

Driving the Multimatic chassis hybrid prototype will be the six official drivers taking part in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship, namely Matt Campbell/Michael Christensen/Frédéric Makowiecki (#5) and Kévin Estre/André Lotterer/Laurens Vanthoor (#6).

As already announced a few days ago, they will also be joined by Sebastian Vettel, who will test the Porsche 963 for the first time at Motorland after having been linked to the series all winter before seeing Jota's chances of hiring fade away.

Sebastian Vettel tests with the Porsche 963 Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

In addition to the 36-year-old 4-time F1 Champion, Porsche also brought Thomas Preining to Alcañiz; the reigning DTM Champion had already tested the 963 in the Rookie Tests held in Bahrain last November and at this point a rather interesting scenario is emerging.

As is known, the Stuttgart brand has obtained the entry of a third car in the Hypercar Class at Le Mans and for now the #4 sees Mathieu Jaminet confirmed at the wheel, directly from the IMSA driver line-up.

It cannot therefore be ruled out that the Porsche and Penske technicians are making all the necessary assessments, giving a driving opportunity not only to Vettel, but also to Preining, who this season will once again be involved in the DTM in defense of the title with the 911 GT3-R 992 of Manthey, but free from other activities and therefore potentially eligible to board the 963 #4 at Le Mans.