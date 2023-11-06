Porsche concludes its first season with the 963 LMDh in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, coming close to the podium thanks to the Jota team at the 8h of Bahrain.

Great performance by the crew made up of Yifei Ye, António Félix Da Costa and Will Stevens, who in Sakhir took full advantage of the 7kg reduction provided by the new Balance of Performance to cross arms against the Ferraris, resulting in the best car of Weissach on the track also in comparison to the official ones managed by Team Penske.

Qualifying was more complicated than expected, with Stevens not getting beyond ninth place on the grid, also suffering from a few too many technical problems.

“The variable conditions during Free Practice made Qualifying a bit of an unknown. In the last few days we focused mainly on the race set-up, so they weren’t actually our top priority,” explains the Englishman.

“During the session I had problems with the balance of the brakes: the front wheels kept locking. This complicated things further.”

Photo by: Shameem Fahath #38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963 : Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens, Yifei Ye

In the race, however, the performance was super, because apart from the elusive Toyotas who immediately greeted the company, the rest of the group remained rather united and Porsche-Jota immediately emerged as a serious contender for the podium.

Ferrari saw this very well, being overtaken a couple of times by the 963 #38 on track during the second half of the race, and then managing to remain attached to the third step of the podium with the 499P #50 thanks to a strategy implemented in the best possible way. in the final, and to a Drive Through inflicted on Da Costa for having dangerously re-entered the track after a ‘long’ in turn 1.

The Portuguese did not digest the penalty at all and did not let it be said after the race, finishing in fourth place together with Stevens and Ye, fighting with a knife between his teeth and setting excellent lap times, at times in line with those of the Toyota (who in any case didn’t need to push hard given their large lead), despite suffering from some brake problems in the final stages.

“It wasn’t an easy first time for me here in Bahrain, where tire degradation is enormous – says Ye – We started well from ninth position and took advantage of the confusion at the first corner. Then we were able to fight with the two Ferraris”.

“At one point we were even third, it’s a shame that we had to give up the podium just before the finish line due to a penalty. However, fourth place is an excellent result.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, the official 963s of Porsche Penske Motorsport crossed the finish line in fifth and seventh place, respectively with the #6 of Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor, making a comeback after escaping the accident caused by the Cadillac against the #7 Toyota, and the # 5 of Cameron/Christensen/Makowiecki, who during the race suffered from a speed limiter problem which during the Full Course Yellow phases caused her to have several second penalties to be served in the pits.

“Fourth and seventh place in Qualifying are not exactly the result we expected, even if it wasn’t that important in an 8-hour race, we are annoyed because we wanted to start in front of the Cadillac to try to beat it”, underlined Urs Kuratle, Director of the official LMDh program.

“The race wasn’t easy for all the Porsches. The Penske Porsches had a lot of small adverse incidents with both cars that we had to resolve during the race. To be honest, it wasn’t our best race even from an operational point of view We were fast and able to keep up with the pace of the Ferraris, and we also got close to the Toyotas. Meanwhile, I congratulate Team Jota!”.

Jonathan Diuguid, CEO of Porsche Penske Motorsport, adds: “The start of the race was difficult and we lost positions straight away, it took us some time to recover. We also suffered some damage to the #6 and had to change the nose , which cost us a loss of time and track positions. Car #5 also had a difficult day for various reasons.”

“We took some speeding penalties throughout the track, but that’s not our drivers’ fault. Overall, we didn’t have the pace to counter the Toyotas. That’s always our goal, so we need to improve. However, at the end We have a lot to be proud of this season and to build on it for the future. We are looking forward to the 2024 season and, of course, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frederic Makowiecki

André Lotterer does not hide his disappointment at the missed opportunity: “5th and 7th place are obviously not the results we wanted, but we didn’t have the pace to win. The wear of the tires on this asphalt took its toll on our car, even though we did our best. Hopefully we can continue to improve for next season, because we want to regularly fight for victories.”

In the meantime, the Proton Competition has also made progress with its 963 #99 in which Gimmi Bruni is riding, together with Harry Tincknell and Neel Jani, but some technical problems slowed it down and forced it into the pits for repairs just as he was competing with the official 963s.

“We continue to improve as a team, Qualifying showed that we are getting closer step by step, even though we hadn’t done any testing here. Unfortunately, on my fastest lap, an opponent made a mistake in front of me and continued to lap without letting me pass”, comments Bruni.

“The race was difficult, halfway through we had a problem with the floor behind the pedals, which hindered me when I was braking. As a result, we lost time on the track and also during the pit stop to repair it.”

“It’s annoying, but these things happen in motorsport and are part of the learning process. In the six races held with the Porsche 963 in the WEC and IMSA we had ups and downs, but gained valuable experience that we can use for the future”.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Gianmaria Bruni, Harry Tincknell, Neel Jani

Thomas Laudenbach, vice president of Porsche Motorsport, comments: “We have experienced a season of mixed fortunes and we still have a lot of work to do, but we are seeing growth and we have been able to fight with the Ferraris: it is excellent news.”

“I am particularly impressed by the excellent performance of Jota, to whom my compliments go for fourth place. We would certainly have preferred a better result for the official team. This was our first season with the Porsche 963, and we have rebuilt many things at the same time time. For this reason we conclude it in a positive way and look forward. Next year we will come back much stronger.”