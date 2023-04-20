Six years after the closure of the 919 Hybrid program, the 963 takes up its legacy and continues Porsche’s decades-long history in the premier category of Endurance. At the debut of the World Championship, the Zuffenhausen Hypercar finished the Sebring Mille Miglia four laps behind the winning Toyota. A month later, in Portimao the 963 collects an excellent podium, also taking advantage of the problems of the GR010 and the 499P, but above all closing the Portuguese marathon “only” one lap behind the winners. Progress is evident, but to get back to competing for victory, Porsche will have to leverage all the resources at its disposal.

The Portimao race

For the Algarve marathon, the house from Zuffenhausen has chosen to Differentiate strategies with tires between their cars, resulting in a large wheelbase difference between the #5 and #6. Kevin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor traveled a long way just a few tens of seconds behind the #50 Ferrari, which in turn however, according to its own technicians, adopted an excessively conservative approach to preserving the tyres. The 963 appeared better than on its debut at Sebring, but the road to reaching Ferrari’s level remains long, not to mention Toyota, which remains the ultimate goal.

A few showed up in Portimao reliability issues, absent instead in the debut match at Sebring. The #6 experienced power steering and fuel system problems and had to make a quick top-up pit stop just before the checkered flag. The #5, on the other hand, in addition to expressing a lacking pace due to the different strategic approach, suffered from even more serious problems, which required a long stop to replace the power steering group and the control unit.

Porsche looks ahead

The team led by Roger Penske is now preparing for the triptych of super-fast tracks Spa-Le Mans-Monza. With the exception of the absolute debut in IMSA at the 24 hours of Daytona, the 963s have yet to really compete on a low-load circuit, which is why the next few months will tell a lot about Porsche’s competitiveness on the straight after the first months of development. Before Le Mans is scheduled a new joint test with Ferrari after the one recently carried out in Spa, which this time will be held at the Monza racetrack.

What really gives Porsche supporters hope, however, is how quickly the cars from Zuffenhausen could grow in the coming months. In addition to the two cars in the World Championship, Roger Penske is also fielding two cars in the IMSA championship, establishing constant communication with an intense exchange of information between the two teams. Starting from the six hours of Spa, the 963 of the Hertz-Jota team will also race in the WEC, a customer team that should be joined by JDC Miller MotorSort and the Proton team between the two sides of the Atlantic in the near future. Porsche will find itself so soon to have in your hands between two and three times the number of competitor carswhich, grinding kilometers on the track, will send Zuffenhausen a lot of data useful for accelerating development.

The immediate advantage will be to bring out any technical problems as soon as possible, trying to achieve solid reliability as soon as possible. At the same time, the data collected will be useful for better understanding both the 963 and the Michelin tyres, building faithful simulation models to test new solutions in advance in the factory. All this will be useful to improve the absolute performance and the pace through the race three macro areas: trim philosophy; race pace management strategy; hybrid energy management strategy. These are in fact the main areas around which the development of the WEC Hypercars revolves.

Unknown Balance of Performance

There is obviously a big question mark as to how much Porsche’s current results depend on the effective competitiveness of the 963 and how much on possible flaws in the Balance of Performance. This year FIA and ACO adopt a new approach to balance performance no longer based on lap times, which in addition to being easily manipulated are the result not only of the technical aspect of the cars, but also of the sporting aspect of the set-up. In reverse, the BoP is established through computer simulations carried out together with the technological partner AVL, who are able to take into account the technical characteristics of the cars and to foresee the effects of the modifications. However, differences always emerge between the simulation and the track, which the organizers will be able to take into consideration to correct the BoP parameters.

In fact, the regulation allows the Balance of Performance to be reviewed every two tenders as regards the balancing of the LMH and LMDh platforms. It is not clear whether or not the Sebring stage is included in this count, having had a specific BoP due to the anomalous characteristics of the American track. What is certain is that any changes to the Balance of Performance between the Spa and Le Mans events will say a lot about how satisfied the FIA ​​and ACO are with the Hypercar and LMDh balancing work done so far and consequently how far Porsche still has to go. himself to get back to the top.