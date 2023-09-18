The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the names of the three young drivers who will have the opportunity to take part in the ‘Rookie Tests’ scheduled in Bahrain on Sunday 5 November.

Like every year, at the end of the season – which will end in Sakhir on 4 November with the 8h of Bahrain – some young people chosen by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest in collaboration with the FIA ​​and the promoters of the series will be able to test the champion cars of the respective categories for at least 30 laps.

Josh Pierson, protagonist with United Autosports in the LMP2 Class, is already sure of getting on board the Toyota GR010 Hybrid as it won the Queen of Hypercars at the 6h of Fuji which took place last week.

Nicolas Varrone, new LMGTE AM Class Champion aboard the #33 Corvette, will instead drive an Oreca LMP2; it remains to be seen which 07-Gibson it is, since Team WRT, Inter Europol Competition and United Autosports are still competing for the title.

Finally, the Corvette C8.R GTE will be entrusted to Antoine Doquin, a 19-year-old Frenchman who stood out in ELMS with the LMP3 of Racing Spirit of Leman and has already been seen in the Asian Le Mans Series last year.

#23 United Autosports Oreca 07 – Gibson: Joshua Pierson, Oliver Jarvis Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I’m really excited to do my first time in a Hypercar, especially with a team like Toyota that has experience and passion for this sport – declared Pierson – I am extremely honored and grateful to have been selected for this project and I can’t see the time to get behind the wheel.”

“I would also like to thank United Autosports, my co-drivers and my coach, Stephen Simpson, because I owe much of my progress as a driver to them. I can’t wait to get started!”

Varrone is also very happy: “I am very honored to have been selected by the WEC to participate in the Rookie Test in Bahrain. This has been a fantastic year with Corvette Racing. I couldn’t imagine a better season in this championship, we managed to win the title early and to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which was our main objective this season.”

“So, it’s great to have the chance to drive the WEC championship-winning car in LMP2. It’s a very nice thing for me. Obviously I drive GTs, but my focus is on the Hypercar, so this is another step forward for the my career. It will be nice to get into LMP2 and I’m sure I’ll have fun. Thanks to the WEC and everyone for this opportunity.”

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: Andy Chan

Doquin: “I am eager to take my first laps behind the wheel of an FIA WEC car. I would like to express my gratitude to the championship and to Corvette Racing for giving me this opportunity. It is a source of pride for me to know that I will be driving a car that has won the title in its category”.

“After competing and winning in the Le Mans Cup and then the European Le Mans Series, this is the logical step forward in my endurance journey. I can’t wait to get there, to discover the car, the team, the track and this unique environment.”

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of the FIA ​​WEC, comments: “There is no shortage of talented drivers in the FIA ​​WEC and the fact that Josh, Nicolas and Antoine have been chosen testifies to the high level of the guys we have both in the World Championship and in the ELMS”.

“We always look to nurture young talent in endurance racing and have seen in the past how our rookie testing can be beneficial to their future careers. We can’t wait to see the performances of all three of these drivers behind the wheel in Bahrain “.