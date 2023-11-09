The victory at the 24 hours of Le Mans with the Ferrari 499P turned the spotlight of the general public on one of the most talented drivers in the history of the Prancing Horse. At the wheel of the Maranello cars, Alessandro Pier Guidi conquered successes across the international scene, among which two 24 Hours of Spa, one 24 Hours of Daytona, two GT World Challenge Europe championships, three WEC World titles and as many 24 Hours of Le Mans stand out. However, the visibility given by the recent success at Le Mans together with James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi has allowed numerous Ferrari fans to definitively appreciate his qualities, as Pier Guidi himself recounts during his interview with FormulaPassion.

You won the overall at Le Mans with Ferrari in the Centenary edition: has your life changed after this success?

“Not that much actually. I have never changed my way of being compared to when I was less known, neither when I arrived at Ferrari nor when I won Le Mans. From my point of view nothing has changed, but from the outside the level of media attention has increased. I see it when fans ask me for photos, not only in the WEC paddock where it is quite usual, but also out and about. These are situations that have changed after Le Mans.”

Even when you’re shopping?

“Yes, it happened to me. He made me a little strange, because before I had won Le Mans twice among the GTs but it had never happened to me. Then obviously winning the overall in the Centenary edition with Ferrari is something else.”

Would you describe the overall victory at Le Mans as the experience of a lifetime? Or is it just one of many?

“It was certainly the most important experience in my career, that’s undeniable. It’s a bit like writing a page in Ferrari’s history. There is little to say: there are many very good manufacturers, but in the end the drivers want to race with Ferrari, regardless of the technical aspect. It makes everything more special.”

You’ve already said that after Le Mans your next goal is the world title. Outside of the WEC, however, are there any races that you would like to take part in, perhaps with the 296 GT3?

“A few years ago I won the 24 Hours of Daytona in a somewhat controversial way and we couldn’t celebrate immediately. I would love to return, although sadly not with the 499P. Even with the 296 GT3 though, why not.”

What do you think of the Nurburgring 24 hours, where Ferrari won this year?

“Yes, it’s true, the 296 GT3 did very well. It’s one of those few races that I miss. I’ve never even raced at Bathurst. However, they are two races that require great preparation. It takes experience, as well as the willingness on Ferrari’s part to compete in them. Why not, I wouldn’t mind.”

Returning to the WEC, this was the last season for the GTE cars. What memories do you have of this class and the 488?

“It’s a shame it’s going away. In my opinion it was one of the most beautiful cars to drive, not only for the car package, but also for the top-notch tyres. It’s sad that it disappeared, but it always happens in periods, just as the GT1s were born and disappeared. Now the GT3 will replace it. However, I have excellent memories with the 488 GTE, it made me win everything. If there is an opportunity to drive it again, I will gladly do so.”

Were the duels between Ferrari and Porsche perhaps the most heated of your career?

“No doubt. The first years, from 2017 to 2019, there were many builders. In recent times, however, there were fewer and fewer of us, with only us and Porsche competing for the championship. It was a good fight and still does today [in Hypercar] they are becoming competitive again. We’ve changed categories, but we’re still us.”

Taking advantage of your engineering training, how would you like the premier class of endurance to be twenty years from now?

“I would leave more freedom. The way I see it, whoever does a better job should win. I would like there to be less politics: less talking, more doing. I would put in place stricter rules. Once the machine is built, there can no longer be any conditioning. This is both because someone could have an advantage over another, but also to avoid giving excuses to those who cannot win. There must be no excuses or concessions: whoever does the best job, who has the best car or crew, wins.”

“In addition to this, we are moving towards more sustainable development. The way I see it, I wouldn’t like the premier class to be electric, I would prefer it to be hydrogen. Having a hydrogen heat engine is feasible and could even be a good thing for the future. Perhaps we are going in that direction. At least with today’s technologies, however, I don’t think endurance and electric can work. Doing 24 hours is a bit complicated.”

From the future to the past. Your colleagues at the Formula 1 team often have the opportunity to drive historic single-seaters. If you too could try a prototype from the past, what would it be?

“Among the Ferraris I would like to try the one that won Le Mans before us [la 250 LM, ndr]. I don’t expect great performance, but it’s still fantastic, an iconic car. Speaking more generally, however, I would like to try an Lmp1 from the golden era, which were very fast. I would like to understand how different they were compared to today’s Hypercars. I think they were the fastest cars to date.”